Spain Apologises To Injured Catalans

Spanish Guardia Civil guards drag a man outside a polling station in Sant Julia de Ramis on October 1, 2017. AFP

A Spanish government official on Friday offered the first apology to Catalans injured by police during their outlawed independence vote, as the sides showed tentative signs of seeking to defuse the crisis.

Catalan leaders had threatened to declare independence unilaterally and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy vowed to stop them, rejecting calls for mediation in a dispute that has drawn cries of concern even from Barcelona and Real Madrid footballers.

Spain’s deepest political crisis in decades has raised fears of further unrest in the northeastern region, a tourist-friendly area of 7.5 million people that accounts for a fifth of Spain’s economy.

Friday saw the first signs the sides may be willing to step back from the brink in a political conflict that risks destabilising Europe.

After days of ill-tempered rhetoric, the central government said it regretted the injuries and suggested Catalonia should hold a regional election to settle the crisis.