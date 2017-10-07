Saturday , 7 October 2017
Home / Foreign / Spain Apologises To Injured Catalans

Spain Apologises To Injured Catalans

October 7, 2017 Foreign 15 Views

Spanish Guardia Civil guards drag a man outside a polling station in Sant Julia de Ramis on October 1, 2017. AFP
A Spanish government official on Friday offered the first apology to Catalans injured by police during their outlawed independence vote, as the sides showed tentative signs of seeking to defuse the crisis.
Catalan leaders had threatened to declare independence unilaterally and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy vowed to stop them, rejecting calls for mediation in a dispute that has drawn cries of concern even from Barcelona and Real Madrid footballers.
Spain’s deepest political crisis in decades has raised fears of further unrest in the northeastern region, a tourist-friendly area of 7.5 million people that accounts for a fifth of Spain’s economy.
Friday saw the first signs the sides may be willing to step back from the brink in a political conflict that risks destabilising Europe.
After days of ill-tempered rhetoric, the central government said it regretted the injuries and suggested Catalonia should hold a regional election to settle the crisis.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Catalan Police Chief Probed For Alleged ‘Sedition’

A Spanish judge has placed Catalonia’s regional police chief under investigation for alleged sedition, a …

4 comments

  1. Elected King Dominic Chigozie
    Elected King Dominic Chigozie
    October 7, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    good people not Nigeria

    Reply
  2. Onyeka Young Mich Ezeolu
    Onyeka Young Mich Ezeolu
    October 7, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    CAN NIGERIA DO SUCH?

    Reply
  3. Kelly Tefiemine
    Kelly Tefiemine
    October 7, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    In Nigeria that means the president is weak.

    Reply
  4. Ajastingo Apolo
    Ajastingo Apolo
    October 7, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    No difference, Only those who didn’t watch how the Spanish police were abusing people will think the Government is been apologetic. #WhoSentThePolice.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved