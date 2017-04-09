Russian To Suspend Communications Hotline With Pentagon From April 8

Russian news agency, TASS, says the Russian Defense Ministry has suspended the operations of a communications hotline with the pentagon, a day after the President, Donald Trump, ordered airstrikes on the airbase of the Syrian air force in Shayrat.

Russia and the U.S. established the link in 2015 as part of measures to prevent incidents and ensure flight safety in Syrian airspace.

This decision was taken after the U.S. military attaché in Moscow was summoned to the Defense Ministry to get Russia’s official note on the matter.

Russia’s Defense Ministry’s official spokesman, Major Gen Igor Konashenkov, made this known to reporters, refuting U.S. media reports claiming Russia had decided to keep the hotline open.

The U.S. is accusing Russia of complicity in the chemical attack by Syrian government forces in Idlib province.