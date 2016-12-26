Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the Hangzhou Exhibition Center to participate in the G20 Summit in Hangzhou on September 4, 2016. G20 leaders met under pressure to reboot the world economy, but a stumbling push for a Syria ceasefire and Asia's heated territorial disputes intruded on the summit in Hangzhou. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Etienne Oliveau / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Etienne Oliveau has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [September 4] instead of [September 5]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”

Putin declares Monday national mourning day after plane crash Putin declares Monday national mourning day after Russian military plane crashed. The Russian military plane crashed on its way to Syria on Sunday, with no sign of survivors among the 92 onboard, who included dozens of Red Army Choir members heading to celebrate the New Year with troops.

The Tu-154 plane crashed in the Black Sea shortly after taking off from the southern city of Adler where it had been refuelling, defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told Russian news agencies. Russian President Putin It disappeared from radars just two minutes after it took off at 5:25 am (0225 GMT). The ministry told agencies there was no sign of any survivors at the crash site and that four bodies had been recovered off the coast of the resort city of Sochi, after authorities launched a frantic search operation. “Fragments of the Tu-154 plane of the Russian defence ministry were found 1.5 kilometres from the Black Sea coast of the city of Sochi at a depth of 50 to 70 metres,” the ministry said. President Vladimir Putin has ordered Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to head a government commission to investigate the crash. Share

tweet







