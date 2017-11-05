Sunday , 5 November 2017
Home / Foreign / Puigdemont Turns Himself In To Belgian Police
Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont walks along a street after giving a press conference in Brussels, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Puigdemont on Tuesday recapped the issues which led him to leave for Belgium the previous day, but did not immediately say in his statement what he would do in Brussels or whether he would seek asylum. (AP Photo/Mark Carlson)

Puigdemont Turns Himself In To Belgian Police

November 5, 2017 Foreign 12 Views

Catalonia’s sacked separatist leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his former ministers turned themselves in to Belgian police on Sunday after Spain issued a warrant for their arrest.
“They were deprived of their liberty at 9.17 am (0817 GMT),” the Belgian prosecutor’s office said.
The five were due to appear later Sunday before a judge who can decide whether to detain them or release them with conditions.
Puigdemont and his allies fled to Belgium on Monday after Spain dismissed the Catalan executive and imposed direct rule on Madrid following the regional parliament’s declaration of independence.
Only the five, their lawyer and an interpreter will be present at Sunday’s hearing, the prosecutor said.
Spain issued a warrant for their arrest on Friday after they failed to appear before a judge over alleged sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds.
The judge in Madrid had on Thursday put Puigdemont’s deputy and seven other deposed regional ministers behind bars because of a risk that they would flee
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Successfully Separated By 30 Doctors

Toddler twins joined at the head have been successfully separated today following an 11-hour operation …

One comment

  1. Lawal Lateef
    Lawal Lateef
    November 5, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Example for??????????

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved