President Kenyatta wraps up re-election campaign with call for huge turnout, unity

NAIROBI, 23 Oct 2017 (PSCU) – President Uhuru Kenyatta today wrapped his two-month re-election campaign with a meet-the-people tour of Nairobi where he urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to vote in the October 26 fresh poll.

President Kenyatta also assured Kenyans of adequate security before, on and after the voting day.

“We are warning any one who will be tempted to block Kenyans from exercising their democratic right to vote will be dealt with according to the law,” President Kenyatta said.

The President, accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, said Kenyans are tired of the prolonged electioneering period and want to finish with politics on October 26 so that they can get back to their nation building activities.

“We need to do away with elections so that we can continue with our development activities,” said the President.

Other leaders who accompanied the President included Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, Senator Johnson Sakaja and a host of Members of Parliament.

President Kenyatta said every vote cast on October 26 will be an endorsement on development and an end to the retrogressive politics propagated by the opposition who have no intention of lifting the lives of Kenyans.

“Allow Kenyans to vote peacefully. Those who want to vote should be allowed to exercise their rights the same way as those who do not want to vote,” President Kenyatta said.

The President asked Kenyans to embrace peace and shun tribalism, saying they should not accept to be incited to fight by politicians who are only out to satisfy their personal interests.

“We should always cherish the peace and stability we are enjoying, let us not allow individuals to divide us because of their selfish interests,” said President Kenyatta.

The President added: “We do not want to see Kenyans shedding blood because of politics.”

The President and his deputy’s final campaign lap ahead of the fresh presidential poll on Thursday started at City Hall in Nairobi with more than nine stops including South B, Embakasi, Kayole and Umoja estates to mobilise voters.

At City Hall, President Kenyatta flagged off 27 fire fighting trucks which will be deployed to all wards within the city of Nairobi.

The President said the new fire fighting trucks will enable the county government to promptly combat fire incidents to protect the lives and property of Nairobi residents against fire.

“Even as we wait to vote on October 26 , we have already begun working to improve the live of Nairobi residents and Kenyans at large. This could have happened earlier but those who were at the helm of the city county leadership previously were not willing to work,” said the President.

The President assured that no one will be allowed to derail the voting process on the October 26 fresh presidential election.

“I have no problem with those insulting me but I want to tell them if they try to cause chaos with the intent of derailing the election, they will be dealt with firmly by the security agents,” said the President.

“We will not allow those who don’t want to vote to stifle other Kenyans’ rights. If they try anything they will know there is a government that cares for its people,” said President Kenyatta.

Deputy President Ruto told Kenyans to exercise their democratic right without fear on Thursday to guarantee Jubilee a clear victory.

“Kenya has a date with destiny on Thursday and Kenyans want to vote and close that chapter so as to continue with their development agenda,” said the Deputy President.

“We are telling you it is your right to vote. We want to vote so that our country can move on,” he added

He told the opposition to stop using IEBC as a scapegoat and prepare to accept the will of the people.

The Deputy President said the decision on who governs the country will be made by Kenyans and not foreigners.