President Kenyatta receives more support from Narok County

NAIROBI, 2 Oct 2017 (PSCU) – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid today received a major boost as three more opposition diehards from Narok joined Jubilee.

The President received Tiampati Ole Musuni, Rebecca Tonkei and Alfred Keriolale who joined Jubilee from ODM at State House, Nairobi, where they were accompanied by a huge delegation of their supporters at a meeting that was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Ole Musuni vied for the Narok gubernatorial position losing to Jubilee’s Samuel Ole Tunai, Ms Tonkei went for the Women Rep post while Mr Keriolale narrowly lost the Narok East MP position in the August 8 polls.

Welcoming the support from the former Narok opposition leaders, President Kenyatta said he was pleased that the leaders have decided to abandon personal ambition to work together for the benefit of the electorate.

“What is important to me is that now Narok leaders who were political rivals have decided to put politics aside and in a very mature manner join hands and work together for the benefit of the electorate,” President Kenyatta said.

He added: “This proves that their main aim was not to get positions to advance their personal interests but to work for the welfare of the people of Narok.”

The President pointed out that unity was the surest way of accelerating development in Narok County as well as across the country.

“Politics is competition but not enmity and after a political contest, leaders should be able to work together to serve Kenyans,” the President said.

Mr Ole Musuni, Ms Tonkei and Mr Keriolale assured President Kenyatta that they will now vigorously mobilise votes to ensure he wins with a bigger margin in the October 26 fresh election.