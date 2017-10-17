President Kenyatta launches drought mitigation programme for Kitui East

KITUI, 16 Oct 2017 (PSCU) – President Uhuru Kenyatta today launched a Kshs 25 million drought mitigation programme in Kitui East Constituency, affirming Jubilee’s broader agenda of cushioning Kenyans from severe drought that include enhancing the livestock off-take exercise for pastoralists as well as the livestock insurance programme.

Speaking during the launch at Zombe trading centre in Kitui County, President Kenyatta assured of his administration’s focus on lifting the lives of Kenyans through projects that have direct impact on people.

The Kitui East constituency drought mitigation programme entails distribution of free fresh water to all residents, drilling of two boreholes, distribution of water tanks to 15 pubic primary schools as well as rehabilitation of water supply points.

Immediately after the launch, President Kenyatta, accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, area MP Nimrod Mbithuka and other Jubilee leaders, addressed a huge campaign rally where residents led by their leaders vowed to vote overwhelmingly for him in the October 26 fresh election to reaffirm their choice.