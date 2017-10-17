President Kenyatta, DP Ruto urge Garissa residents to turn out in large numbers for fresh polls in October 26

GARISSA, 16th October 2017, (PSCU)—President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy William Ruto on Monday took Jubilee campaigns to Garissa County where they asked residents to give them a second term to continue implementing Jubilee development projects.

President Kenyatta asked residents to turn out in large numbers and vote for Jubilee, saying the Opposition has no agenda for the country.

The President said it was unfortunate that the Opposition has resorted to violence and chaos as a way of ascending to power.

“On the October 26 , turn out in large numbers and vote for Jubilee so that we can beat Raila Odinga by a bigger margin compared to August 8 elections,” said President Kenyatta.

He added “Our opponents have no agenda for the country, they believe the way to ascend to power is through chaos”.

President Kenyatta said the Jubilee Administration is committed to implementing the free maternity program, last mile project, building roads and hospitals among other projects.

The President said it was not his wish to have the elections repeated even though he won but he will respect the Supreme Court ruling, asking the opposition to do the same.

“If you (NASA) are not ready for the fresh election why do you want to stop those who want to vote?,” he asked.

President Kenyatta dismissed claims that his Government has marginalized North Eastern region citing key positions awarded to leaders from the region in national government.

“Tell me which Government has given North Eastern region positions of power like majority leader and three cabinet secretaries?” asked President Kenyatta.

The President announced that he will sign the Garissa University charter on Thursday , a move that will see the institution become a full university.

Addressing the same rally, the Deputy President said Jubilee was ready to face the Opposition in the fresh election.

Mr Ruto asked the Opposition to stop sideshows and excuses and instead allow Kenyans to hold peaceful election and continue with development.

The Deputy President told the opposition is was impossible to change what is on the constitution through demonstrations.

“We have accepted to participate in the 26th election not because President Kenyatta won or because he will win but because we respect the constitution” said the Deputy President.

He said it was clear the opposition has sensed defeat in the fresh polls.

“The reason he has withdrawn is he realized he will lose by a bigger margin” said the Deputy President. Mr Ruto said Jubilee was ready to continue serving Kenyans by implementing projects that will transform their lives.

The Deputy President told the Opposition leader to prepare to face him in 2022 if he was not ready for the fresh polls.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said Garissa residents and the rest of North Eastern region residents will vote for Jubilee.

“As the people of Garissa, Wajir, Mandera and Marsabit have resolved to vote for President Kenyatta” he said.

Mr Duale who is also the Majority Leader in the National Assembly told the opposition that there will be no dialogue over power sharing adding that the constitution must be followed.

His sentiments were echoed by Garissa Governor Ali Korane who said the people of Garissa were ready to vote for President Kenyatta come October 26th .

Other leaders who spoke included Senator Yufuf Haji, MP’s Abdi Omar (Balambala), Mohammed Dahir (Daadab), Yusuf Hassan (Kamkunji), Anab Mohamed Gure (Garissa Women Rep) and Rehema Dida Jaldesa (Isiolo Women Rep).