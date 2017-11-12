President Kenyatta assures security agencies of improved welfare

NAIROBI, 12 Nov 2017 (PSCU) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured the uniformed disciplined services of full Government support to enable them to continue serving Kenyans effectively.

The President said he will remain steadfast in ensuring that the security agencies receive quality equipment and training, and their welfare is well taken care of.

“As President, I promise that we will continue to do that which we can to equip, train and take care of your welfare to the best of our ability,” President Kenyatta said.

“I know we are not there yet but my promise to you is that you are at the centre of our planning and priority,” the President assured the uniformed disciplined officers.

President Kenyatta spoke on Sunday during a joint prayer and thanksgiving service for the uniformed disciplined officers and their families at the Holy Family Minor Basilica, Nairobi.

The prayer service was conducted by Rt. Rev. Salesius Mugambi, the Bishop of Meru who is also in charge of the uniformed disciplined services.

The annual event was attended by officers from the Kenya Police, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, Administration Police, Kenya Prison, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forest Service and the National Youth Service.

The President thanked the officers for serving the country with dedication, saying Kenya is safe and secure because of them as he paid tribute to those who have died in the line of duty.

“On behalf of all Kenyans and on my own behalf, I thank you for your patriotism and dedication to the country especially in the last three months when we have had to have two elections,” the President told the country’s security agencies.

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki saluted the security officers for their valour, courage and sacrifice as while urging them to take their selflessness, patriotism and discipline a notch higher.

“The great people of Kenya have entrusted you with their lives and property, you have not disappointed them,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

Other speakers included National Police Service Inspector General Joseph Boinnet and National Youth Service Director General Richard Ndubai who expressed the need for strengthening counselling services for security officers across the country.

The thanksgiving and prayer service was attended by other senior Government officials including the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, and Education Cabinet Secretary who is also Acting CS for Interior, Fred Matiang’i among others.