Only pay services offered to you, President tells Kongowea traders

MOMBASA COUNTY, October 9th, 2017 (PSCU)—President Uhuru Kenyatta has told traders at Mombasa’s Kongowea market to only pay for services offered to them.

The President said the new market was built by the national government at a cost of Shs 500million and that the National Youth Service will from next week embark on cleaning of the market.

Addressing traders at Kongowea on Monday , the Head of State said there was no need for the county government to continue taxing the traders and yet it doesn’t provide services to them.

“There is no need for the county government to continue taxing the traders and yet they do not provide the services they have paid for,” said Mr Kenyatta.

He said the Government has launched investigations to establish claims that traders at the Kongowea market were not being served despite paying taxes.

He said the national government would not hesitate to take action against those who failed to deliver.

“We cannot allow the people to suffer in the hands of some few individuals. Wananchi should only pay for services offered to them,” said President Kenyatta.

He warned police against harassing wananchi if they don’t pay for the services not offered.

The President and Deputy President William Ruto, at the same time, told opposition candidate Raila Odinga that Kenyans will go to the polls on October 26 whether he participates or not.

The leaders said the Opposition leaders were scared of the elections because they have sensed defeat, saying they were scheming to have the elections delayed in another three months for their selfish gains.

They said the Opposition was bent on inciting Kenyans through demonstrations to cause confusion with the hope of getting into power through the backdoor.

“We know their games and we have said enough is enough. There will be no postponement. Mr Odinga should retire and honourably go home,” said the Deputy President.

President Kenyatta and DP Ruto told Mr Odinga to retire from politics if he was not ready to participate in the October 26 polls.

Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala (Tourism), Governor Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Nyali MP Mohammed Ali, among others, also spoke at the meeting.

The Deputy President said Opposition leader was now opposed to the elections because he knows that he will win.

President Kenyatta said Jubilee was ready and prepared to face the Opposition at the ballot and will not allow any attempts to have the elections postponed.

“The Opposition should stop sideshows and prepare for the next elections. Kenyans want to move away from elections to concentrate on development activities,” said President Kenyatta.

DP Ruto said the mass exodus of Kenyans who supported Nasa during the August 8 elections has shaken the Opposition and that’s why they want to interfere with the elections.

“We are tired of their rhetoric and stories and the country wants to move on. We must conclude elections on October 26 . If those in Opposition are not ready, they should retire from politics,” said DP Ruto.

He added: “There is exodus of Kenyans from Nasa because they are tired of their empty rhetoric and want to support Jubilee which is committed to improving their lives.”

Mr Balala and Mr Sonko urged residents in coastal region to turn out in large numbers and support the reelection of President Kenyatta.

“It is time for us to move away from politics of propaganda and support Jubilee that is committed to improving our lives,” said Mr Sonko.