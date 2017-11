Nurse Leaves Her Own Wedding To Save A Patient While Still Wearing Her Wedding Gown

According to online report Mexican nurse, Yazmin Dominguez, had just said her vows when she was alerted to an urgent medical problem with one of her patients, Daily Mirror reports.

She made her excuses to her new husband and guests and rushed to the patient’s bedside. Mrs Dominguez was pictured still in her wedding dress, giving her patient an injection.

Unfazed by the medical emergency, she then returned to celebrate with friends and family on a ranch in the town of Paraiso, Tabasco.