Nigerian Shot Dead In South Africa

A Nigerian has been shot dead in South Africa over an alleged 300 Rand (about N7,500) parking lot debt.

The incident, which occurred in Johannesburg, followed an altercation over the said debt during which the suspect reportedly fetched a gun and shot 35-year-old Jelili Omoyele.

According to the President of the Nigerian Union South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, the suspect has been arrested and a case has been opened at the Jeppes Town Police Station.

The incident comes barely five weeks after a Nigerian was reported dead at Springs Town near Johannesburg, one week after another was killed in KwaZulu Natal province of South Africa.

Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had said no fewer than 116 Nigerians have been killed in the country through extra-judicial means in the last two years.