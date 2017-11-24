Friday , 24 November 2017
Mnangagwa Sworn In As Zimbabwe’s New President

Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose removal as Vice President by Robert Mugabe led to the veteran leader’s ouster, was sworn in as Zimbabwe’s new president on Friday.
“I Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa swear that as the president of the republic of Zimbabwe I will be faithful to Zimbabwe and obey, uphold and defend the constitution and all other laws of Zimbabwe,” he said as he took the oath of office before the chief justice, watched by a jubilant crowd of tens of thousands of people.
24 comments

    November 24, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    people come and go ,africans we shuld learn that.

    Reply
  3. Bright Nosagie
    Bright Nosagie
    November 24, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Congratulations to him

    Reply
  5. Bishop C C Akanwa
    Bishop C C Akanwa
    November 24, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Congratulations to you Man. At last, Zimbabwe sons and daughters can drink water and keep cup.

    Reply
  6. Idirich Chekwube
    Idirich Chekwube
    November 24, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Him self is old

    Reply
  7. Bright Bros
    Bright Bros
    November 24, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    The name hard to pronounce

    Reply
  9. Ideba Bassey
    Ideba Bassey
    November 24, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    How long is he staying. Hope not 35yrs

    Reply
  10. Buhari Lado Chiroma
    Buhari Lado Chiroma
    November 24, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Change…..

    Reply
  11. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    November 24, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    SAME SHOULD HAPPEN IN NIG….

    Reply
  12. Ben Ndunaka
    Ben Ndunaka
    November 24, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Good feeling that this change took place.
    The new President should initiate democratic changes in the country, so that Zimbabweans can freely choose a leader of their choice. This must be without delay !

    Reply
  13. Mohammed Sani Lahd
    Mohammed Sani Lahd
    November 24, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Congrats

    Reply
  14. Matthias Eze
    Matthias Eze
    November 24, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Same old block. Only God knows when this one will hand over.

    Reply
  15. Obaino Chinedu Benedict
    Obaino Chinedu Benedict
    November 24, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Change…..

    Reply
  16. Nathaniel Davis
    Nathaniel Davis
    November 24, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    this people names that start with M ruling this country self is something else o

    Reply
  17. Bobby Bokare
    Bobby Bokare
    November 24, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    From old generation to the same old generation

    Reply
  18. Onochie Agbanyim
    Onochie Agbanyim
    November 24, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Old wine in New bottle

    Reply
  19. Prisca Jackson
    Prisca Jackson
    November 24, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Since in the arena of old men… Hmmmm.

    Reply
  20. Prisca Jackson
    Prisca Jackson
    November 24, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Still in the arena of old men…. Africa in born mentality.. Too bad..

    Reply
  21. Ifeanyi Okoye
    Ifeanyi Okoye
    November 24, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Another old man, what is wrong with Africans

    Reply
  23. Gubjir Zethan
    Gubjir Zethan
    November 24, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Another old man. Are there no competent youths in Zimbabwe?

    Reply

