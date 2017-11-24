Mnangagwa Sworn In As Zimbabwe’s New President

Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose removal as Vice President by Robert Mugabe led to the veteran leader’s ouster, was sworn in as Zimbabwe’s new president on Friday.
“I Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa swear that as the president of the republic of Zimbabwe I will be faithful to Zimbabwe and obey, uphold and defend the constitution and all other laws of Zimbabwe,” he said as he took the oath of office before the chief justice, watched by a jubilant crowd of tens of thousands of people.
people come and go ,africans we shuld learn that.
people come and go ,africans we shuld learn that.
Congratulations to him
Congratulations to him
Congratulations to you Man. At last, Zimbabwe sons and daughters can drink water and keep cup.
Him self is old
The name hard to pronounce
Twinkas Twinkas
If you registered twinkas and yet to be paid
Contact Mr ayo on 07084149305
I got assisted by him with my account and I received 300% bonus after upgrading my account
I got paid within 6-7 hours after rebranding and upgrading
How long is he staying. Hope not 35yrs
Change…..
SAME SHOULD HAPPEN IN NIG….
Good feeling that this change took place.
The new President should initiate democratic changes in the country, so that Zimbabweans can freely choose a leader of their choice. This must be without delay !
Congrats
Same old block. Only God knows when this one will hand over.
Change…..
this people names that start with M ruling this country self is something else o
From old generation to the same old generation
Old wine in New bottle
Hahahaha
Since in the arena of old men… Hmmmm.
Still in the arena of old men…. Africa in born mentality.. Too bad..
Another old man, what is wrong with Africans
Another old man, what is wrong with Africans
Another old man. Are there no competent youths in Zimbabwe?