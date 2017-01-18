Mike Pence To Place His Hand On 2 Chronicles 7:14 When He Takes The Oath

Governor Mike Pence made headlines when, in the lead-up to election night, he referenced the Biblical passage 2 Chronicles, 7:14. “So, I encourage you. Remember, what’s been true for thousands of years is still true today,” Pence said back in October. “That if His people who are called by His name will humble themselves and pray, He will hear from heaven, and He – as He’s always done before – He will heal our land. One nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

Well, now he is set to take the oath as our new Vice President whilst placing his hand on that exact passage! Not only that, but the Bible in question belonged to none other than President Ronald Reagan. Plus, Reagan used the exact same Biblical passage at his own inauguration. “President Ronald Reagan placed his faith in a loving God and the goodness of our country,” Pence said, reports ABC News.

“He set out to change a nation and in doing so, he changed the world. In the march of history, Ronald Reagan’s time in office was limited, but his legacy inspired a generation and will continue beyond.”

“It will be humbling to enter office with President Donald Trump, standing next to my family, with my wife Karen holding the same Bible used by President Reagan when he took office.”

Pence will be also sworn in by pro-life Judge Clarence Thomas. A long-standing champion of the unborn himself, this will make the ceremony even more significant for VP-elect Pence. “I would tell you — the sanctity of life proceeds out of the belief that ancient principle where God says before you were formed in the womb I knew you, and so for my first time in public life, I sought to stand with great compassion for the sanctity of life,” he said on the campaign trail.

Emerging as a man of steadfast faith, following the Trump victory, Pence famously gave Jesus all the glory. “All I know today is that I need Him more than ever. He is the center of my life, and my family’s life,” he said.

Amen! Let’s pray for our new VP, that he might be led by the Lord Jesus as he takes up this vitally important office