Monday , 17 July 2017
Home / Foreign / Mccain Has Blood Clot Removed, To Recuperate In Arizona
FILE PHOTO: Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain speaks during the committee's hearing on foreign cyber threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Mccain Has Blood Clot Removed, To Recuperate In Arizona

July 17, 2017 Foreign 3 Views

U.S. Senator John McCain will remain in Arizona next week to recuperate from a medical procedure that removed a 2-inch blood clot above his left eye, his office announced in a statement on Saturday.

The U.S. Senate will delay its consideration of healthcare legislation while Senator McCain recuperates from surgery, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement on Saturday.

McCain’s absence cast doubt on whether the Senate would be able to pass the legislation to dismantle and replace Obamacare.
McConnell needs 50 “yes” votes for passage in a chamber the Republicans control by a 52-48 margin.

Repealing and replacing President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law was a top campaign promise for President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.

But two Republican senators have already declared their opposition to revised legislation unveiled on Thursday.

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

North Korea Missile Launch ‘Unacceptable’, Says China

China’s U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi on Wednesday said North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved