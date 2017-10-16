Monday , 16 October 2017
Many Feared Dead After Land Dispute

October 16, 2017

Several persons have been confirmed dead and property destroyed following a clash between Danere community of Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State and Bodam region of Cameroon.
The crisis is said to have erupted as a result of protracted tensions over poorly defined international boundaries.
Cross River State’s Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the incident to Channels Television during a telephone conversation on Sunday.
Inuwa said led security agencies to the community about six hours away from Calabar, the state capital.
He said peace has been restored to the community and urged youths around the community to remain calm
