Saturday , 28 October 2017
Home / Foreign / Madrid Fires Catalonia’s Regional Police Chief
(FILES) This file photo taken on August 31, 2017 shows Josep Lluis Trapero, chief of the Catalan regional police "Mossos D'Esquadra" giving a press conference in Barcelona on August 31, 2017. A Spanish judge placed Catalonia's regional police chief under judicial investigation for alleged "sedition" over his handling of unrest last month sparked by the region's contested independence drive, a court spokesman said on October 4, 2017. The National Court in Madrid summoned Josep Luis Trapero and three other suspects to a hearing on October 6, 2017 "in a case of sedition," said the spokesman, who asked not to be named. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE

Madrid Fires Catalonia’s Regional Police Chief

October 28, 2017 Foreign 29 Views

Madrid on Saturday dismissed the chief of Catalonia’s regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, a day after imposing direct control on the region over a bid to break away from Spain.
The firing of Josep Lluis Trapero, Catalonia’s highest-ranking policeman, was published in the official government gazette as Spain perched on a knife’s edge in its worst political crisis in decades.
AFP
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. 

Spain said Saturday it will move to dismiss Catalonia’s separatist government and call fresh elections in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved