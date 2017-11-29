Kenyatta Sworn In For Second Term As Kenyan President

Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in as president of Kenya on Tuesday following two disputed polls and waves of deadly protests.

Here are the key developments in the divisive election drama:

– Tensions on voting day –

Voters turn out in large numbers on August 8 after a tight race between Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, his longtime rival.

Many fear a repeat of the violence that after the 2007 election left more than 1,100 people dead.

Early results give Kenyatta a comfortable lead but are immediately rejected by Odinga, who claims hackers broke into the electoral commission database and manipulated the results.

The official results, published on August 11 , give Kenyatta 54.27 percent to Odinga’s 44.74 percent.

Violent protests erupt in Odinga strongholds. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights says 37 people are killed, most of them by police.

– Historic annulment –

Odinga files a complaint to the Supreme Court. In a shock announcement on September 1 , judges declare the results of the poll “invalid, null and void” and order a re-run within 60 days .

The annulment is a first for Africa.

The date for a new election is later set as October 17 .

– New vote postponed –

After the Supreme Court releases a detailed judgement lambasting the handling of the vote, the election commission on September 21 pushes back the re-run to October 26 .

Kenya’s chief prosecutor on September 23 orders an investigation into the commission.

Late September the ruling Jubilee Party introduces a bill seeking to resolve “ambiguity” in the electoral law.

The opposition condemns the move as an effort to render legal some of the “irregularities and illegalities” cited in the Supreme Court’s cancellation of the vote