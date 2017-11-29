Kenya’s Odinga says to hold own inauguration 

Wednesday , 29 November 2017
November 29, 2017 Foreign 22 Views

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday rejected the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta and vowed to hold his own swearing-in as president in two weeks time.
“I will be sworn in because I am the legitimate president. We are going to be sworn in on December 12,” he said, comparing the ceremony to that of Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was sworn in after Robert Mugabe was forced out.
4 comments

  1. Israel Ipinyomi
    Israel Ipinyomi
    November 29, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Treason ,and life jail is awaiting you

    Reply
  2. Okeychukwu Anasoh
    Okeychukwu Anasoh
    November 29, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    When he gets arrested for Treason, people will start saying that Kenyatta is a bad man. Meanwhile those people will not talk to this man or check if he is taking his medication properly

    Reply
  3. Henry Njoku
    Henry Njoku
    November 29, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    The guy should learn from Abiola

    Reply
