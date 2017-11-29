Kenya’s Odinga says to hold own inauguration 

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday rejected the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta and vowed to hold his own swearing-in as president in two weeks time.

“I will be sworn in because I am the legitimate president. We are going to be sworn in on December 12 ,” he said, comparing the ceremony to that of Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was sworn in after Robert Mugabe was forced out.