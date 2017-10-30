Kenya election: Kenyatta re-elected in disputed poll

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been declared winner of a controversial re-run of the presidential election.

He won 98% of the vote with turnout at just under 39% – less than half that recorded in August’s vote, according to the election commission.

The opposition leader, Raila Odinga, pulled out of the re-run and urged his supporters to boycott it.

Mr Kenyatta was also declared the winner in the August vote, which was annulled because of “irregularities”.