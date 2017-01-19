Ivory Coast Gendarmes Fire Into The Air In Several Cities

Gendarmes fired shots into the air inside their camps in the Ivory Coast cities of Daloa, Man and the capital Yamoussoukro on Tuesday, witnesses said, raising fears of renewed unrest just as it seemed the government had settled a mutiny in the army.

It was not immediately clear why the gendarmes were shooting, but the incidents came just hours after the government began paying bonuses to soldiers who had staged a two-day mutiny this month.

“I don’t know why they are shooting, but we ran to get home. I live next to the camp. I can see them walking around inside the camp,” Yamoussoukro resident Francoise Koffi said.

While Yamoussoukro is officially Ivory Coast’s capital, the title is mainly ceremonial and all government ministries as well as parliament are located in the main commercial city, Abidjan.

“We’re shut inside at work. We were surprised by the shooting,” said Alphonse Konan, a resident of Man, near the western border with Guinea and Liberia. “All the shops have closed up. Cars aren’t circulating.”

Ivory Coast has emerged from a 2002-2011 crisis marked by two civil wars as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies under the leadership of President Alassane Ouattara.q