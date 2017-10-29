Sunday , 29 October 2017
Home / Foreign / Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Successfully Separated By 30 Doctors

Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Successfully Separated By 30 Doctors

October 29, 2017 Foreign 158 Views

Toddler twins joined at the head have been successfully separated today following an 11-hour operation by a team of 30 doctors, 20 nurses and many other paramedical staff.Medics from around the world came together in New Delhi, India, for the risky surgery on Jaga and Kalia, who amazed the health profession by surviving to the age of two-and-a-half.
The twins were born in a village in the eastern state of Odisha with shared blood vessels and some shared brain tissue.
They had undergone the first phase of the separation surgery in August.
“The most challenging job after the separation was to provide a skin cover on both sides of the brain for the children as the surgery had left large holes on their heads,” said Maneesh Singhal, a plastic surgeon who was a part of the operating team.
“The skin was generated from the expansion of two balloons which were placed inside their heads during the first surgery in August,”
The huge operation, their second had to be brought forward after Jaga’s health deteriorated in recent months.
The boys who were originally named Honey and Singh have survived against the odds as twins fused at the cranium have an 80 per cent risk of dying by the age of two if they are not separated.
Odisha health minister Pratap Jena said: ‘Their health is stable, but they will be kept under observation for 72 hours.
Plastic surgeons are on their job after they were separated surgically.’
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Trump is acting like President 

He’s is acting like it, I’m sure it’s hard for a lemon  brain to comprehend. WHAT …

19 comments

  1. Chinonyelum Desire Atueyinwa
    Chinonyelum Desire Atueyinwa
    October 29, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    thank you Jesus,
    he who walketh upon the sea.
    the holy one of Israel,
    I hail you pass!
    you too much!!
    if not you!!!

    Reply
  2. Moses Onyebuchi
    Moses Onyebuchi
    October 29, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    To God be the Glory

    Reply
  3. Emeka Osian
    Emeka Osian
    October 29, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Our Own Doctors Are Struggling 2 Cure Malaria And Typhoid Fever Why ? Becos Dey Are Not Granded Frm Sec Sch Many Of Dem Are Being Pushed 2 Study Sci At Sec Sch By Their Parents, Class Mate, Some Of Dem Didnt Pass Their Waec,

    Reply
  4. Julius Ocholongwa
    Julius Ocholongwa
    October 29, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Thankgod almighty

    Reply
  5. Idris Aliyu
    Idris Aliyu
    October 29, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Hmmmmm

    Reply
  6. Clemson Iyke
    Clemson Iyke
    October 29, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Glory be to God

    Reply
  7. Victor Osinachi Nwogbo
    Victor Osinachi Nwogbo
    October 29, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Congrats

    Reply
  8. Codeman Ohinoyi
    Codeman Ohinoyi
    October 29, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Nawa oooo

    Reply
  9. Grace Evogor
    Grace Evogor
    October 29, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Thank God o

    Reply
  10. Samson Onyebuchi
    Samson Onyebuchi
    October 29, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Is God more closer to Oyibo ppl????

    Reply
  11. Maureen Nnedimma
    Maureen Nnedimma
    October 29, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Thank God

    Reply
  12. Yusuf S. Dwayi
    Yusuf S. Dwayi
    October 29, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    God be praised

    Reply
  13. Marcel Okafor
    Marcel Okafor
    October 29, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    What Nigeria doctors know about is abortion they ar even capable to abort 8 months 3 weeks pregnancy, thank God for saving their lives.

    Reply
  14. Edubrazil Mac Daniel Ugochukwu
    Edubrazil Mac Daniel Ugochukwu
    October 29, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    ThankGod

    Reply
  15. Louisa Edet
    Louisa Edet
    October 29, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Indians sabi get sickness and strange disorders? And they have competent doctors that are equal to the task

    Reply
  16. Joyce Okharedia
    Joyce Okharedia
    October 29, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Thank You Jesus.

    Reply
  17. Ruth Oparaku
    Ruth Oparaku
    October 29, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Am so so Happy

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved