‘I’m sorry’ says Ghana’s new leader after plagiarising ex-US presidents Advertisement

Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s new president, has apologised for plagiarising the speeches of three former US presidents.

According to the NAN, Akufo-Addo lifted excerpts from the speeches of John Kennedy, George Bush and Bill Clinton, while giving his inauguration speech on Saturday.

On January 20 1961, Kennedy had said in his inauguration address: “If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it can’t save the few who are rich.”

Bush had also said: “I ask you to be citizens, not spectators, citizens not subjects, responsible citizens building your communities and our nation.”

Also, on January 20 1993, Clinton, in his inauguration address, said: “Though our challenges are fearsome, so our strengths, Americans (Ghanaians) have ever been a restless, hopeful people and we must bring to our task today, the vision and will of those who came before us.”

The new President of Ghana was heard using exactly the same words during his swearing-in ceremony.

Akufo-Addo further promised the Ghana people that his administration would be prudent in spending.

His director of communications, Eugene Arhin, has apologised for the action, describing it as “an oversight”