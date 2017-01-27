If you won’t pay for wall, don’t visit Washington, Trump tells Mexico’s Nieto

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a stern ultimatum to Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto, saying it was “better to cancel” his upcoming visit to Washington if he was unwilling to foot the bill for a border wall

. “The US has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost,” Trump said on Twitter. “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.”