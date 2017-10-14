Four Dead As French Army-chartered Plane Crashes 

There was a storm over Abidjan early in the day, but it was unclear whether heavy weather had played a role in the Antonov aircraft going down.

A French military source said the plane was chartered as part of anti-jihadist Operation Barkhane, under which France maintains a 4,000-man mission in the region.

The operation aims to shore up fragile Sahel countries against Islamists who have carried out a wave of body bombings, shootings, and kidnappings.

Four French nationals and two Moldovans were hurt, the French military source said, adding that three of the French injured are soldiers.

“There were 10 people on board, Moldovans, and French people. The four victims who died are Moldovan nationals,” firefighter Colonel Issa Sakho told local television.