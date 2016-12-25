First body found after Russian military plane carrying 92 crashes in Black Sea

Jet was carrying servicemen and members of well-known Alexandrov Ensemble to Syria

Russian Su-34 bombers and a Tupolev Tu-154 transport plane fly above an unknown location on their way from the Hmeimim airbase in Syria (file image) STR/AFP/Getty Images

One body has been found after a Russian military plane carrying 92 people, including a well-known military band, crashed on its way to Syria.

Rescuers also found personal documents belonging to some of those on board, the Russian defence ministry said.

There was no word of survivors.

Earlier, a rescue team found fragments of the Tu-154 plane, which the Russian Defence Ministry said had disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff from the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The plane was carrying Russian servicemen and members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, who were being flown into Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria to entertain military personnel in the run-up to the new year.

The plane was carrying 84 passengers and eight crew members. Nine Russian reporters were among the passengers, agencies said.

Initial reports suggested 91 passengers were on the plane.

The ministry said rescue teams found fragments of the plane at a distance of about 1.5 kilometres (less than a mile) from shore, at a depth of 50-70 metres