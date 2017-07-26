Effort To Repeal Obamacare Clears First U.S. Senate Hurdle

The United States Senate on Tuesday voted to begin formal debate on the healthcare legislation that would repeal major elements of Obamacare and possibly replace it with a less costly programme.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican-Kentucky) urged his colleagues to support the repeal of Obamacare.

“I hope colleagues will consider Obamacare’s history of failures, the unaffordable costs, the scarce choices, the burden on middle-class families, as they cast their votes this afternoon. I would urge them to remember the families who are hurting under this collapsing law,” McConnell said.

The Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York), however, warned that the implications of a repeal is grave.

“My colleagues, plain and simple, it’s a ruse. The likeliest result of a conference between the House and Senate is full repeal of the Affordable Care Act or something very close to it,” he said.

“It will certainly mean drastic cuts in Medicaid, huge tax cuts for the wealthy, no help for those with pre-existing conditions and tens of millions losing healthcare, particularly in poorer and more rural states.”

By a vote of 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a tie, the Republican effort cleared an important procedural hurdle in the Senate.

“As a reminder to our guests, expressions of approval or disapproval are not permitted. On this vote, the yays are 50 and the nays are 50. The Senate, being equally divided, the vice-president votes in the affirmative and the motion is agreed to,” Pence said, breaking the tie.

It is, however, still unclear whether there would eventually be enough votes to pass a bill.