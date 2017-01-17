Dog Kills Adama Barrow’s Son In Gambia

The son of Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow, has died after being bitten by a dog.

Habibu Barrow was said to have died on Sunday while he was being taken to a hospital in Manjai near the Gambian capital Banjul.

Mr Barrow was absent at his eight-year-old son’s funeral, as he had left the country for Senegal on Sunday. He has been warned to remain in Senegal for his safety.

Although he won the Gambia’s presidential election in 2016, outgoing leader Yayah Jammeh has rejected the result.

West African leaders in talks with Jammeh to accept elections results have urged the President-elect to remain in Senegal until his inauguration scheduled for Thursday, January 19.