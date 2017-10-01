Monday , 2 October 2017
Catalonia Has Won 'Right To An Independent State', Says Leader

Catalonia Has Won ‘Right To An Independent State’, Says Leader

October 1, 2017 Foreign 74 Views

Students gather at the historical headquarters of the University of Barcelona during a pro-referendum demonstration on September 22, 2017, in Barcelona. LLUIS GENE / AFP
Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said Sunday the northeastern Spanish region he governs had “won the right to an independent state” after “millions” turned out to vote in a banned independence referendum.
“With this day of hope and suffering, the citizens of Catalonia have won the right to an independent state in the form a republic,” he said in a televised announcement.
7 comments

  1. Chibuike Samuel
    Chibuike Samuel
    October 1, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Nice

    Reply
  2. Nnamdi Chukwuka
    Nnamdi Chukwuka
    October 1, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Congratulations people of Catalonia’s

    Reply
  3. Stephen Ilo Chucks
    Stephen Ilo Chucks
    October 2, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Nice one

    Reply
  4. Uche Chidiebere Joe
    Uche Chidiebere Joe
    October 2, 2017 at 1:37 am

    God is really separating his own

    Reply
  5. Thomas Cletus
    Thomas Cletus
    October 2, 2017 at 1:51 am

    #Please #Please #Please #Please tell Nigeria government that a call for referendum is not a call for war

    Reply
  6. Kevin Ojiaku
    Kevin Ojiaku
    October 2, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Congrats, Biafra loading

    Reply
  7. Udemezue Adolphus
    Udemezue Adolphus
    October 2, 2017 at 2:29 am

    U do not beg for ur natural right, u must demand for it, it is Gods giving right, freedom is ur fundamental right, u must demand for it else u will be denied to have it,

    Reply

