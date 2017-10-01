Catalonia Has Won ‘Right To An Independent State’, Says Leader

Students gather at the historical headquarters of the University of Barcelona during a pro-referendum demonstration on September 22, 2017, in Barcelona. LLUIS GENE / AFP
Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said Sunday the northeastern Spanish region he governs had “won the right to an independent state” after “millions” turned out to vote in a banned independence referendum.
“With this day of hope and suffering, the citizens of Catalonia have won the right to an independent state in the form a republic,” he said in a televised announcement.
