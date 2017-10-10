Catalan Leader Suspends Declaration Of Independence

Tuesday , 10 October 2017
Catalonia’s leader Carles Puigdemont said Tuesday he accepted the “mandate of the people” for the region to become “an independent republic,” but proposed suspending its immediate implementation to allow for dialogue.
“I assume the mandate of the people for Catalonia to become an independent republic,” he told Catalan lawmakers, but asked parliament to “suspend the independence declaration to initiate dialogue in the coming weeks.”
2 comments

  1. Ogwuojone Justice
    Ogwuojone Justice
    October 10, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    We always see the different between the white and the black in our conducts, characters and approach to issues

    Reply
  2. Nasir Bala Abdullahi
    Nasir Bala Abdullahi
    October 10, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Where is KANU? U see the wise man take an intelligent decision

    Reply

