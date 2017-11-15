Wednesday , 15 November 2017
Home / Foreign / Buhari Asks Zimbabwean Military, Others To Respect Constitution

Buhari Asks Zimbabwean Military, Others To Respect Constitution

November 15, 2017 Foreign 46 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for calm, peace and respect for the constitution in Zimbabwe.
The President also urged all political and military stakeholders in the country to avoid any action that may plunge Zimbabwe into unnecessary conflict and impact negatively on the region.
“Every attempt must be made to resolve all contentious issues by constitutional means in Zimbabwe to save the country from avoidable political instability,” he said in a statement issued Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.
READ ALSO: Power Slips From Mugabe As Military Steps In
President Buhari’s appeal came in the wake of reported “military takeover” as a result of rising political tension in the southern African country, following President Robert Mugabe’s recent removal of his vice, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.
According to the statement, this led to the threat by the head of the Armed Forces of Zimbabwe, General Constantino Chiwenga, that “the military will not hesitate to step in” when the issue had to do with protecting the “revolution.”
The military, however, denied staging a coup but used state television to vow to target “criminals” close to President Mugabe.
This screen grab taken early on November 15, 2017 from a television broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting corporation (ZBC) shows Zimbabwe Major General Sibusiso Moyo reading a statement at the ZBC broadcast studio in Harare. Dewa MAVHINGA / AFP
Mugabe’s decades-long grip on power was dramatically weakened as military vehicles reportedly blocked roads outside the parliament in Harare and senior soldiers delivered a late-night television address to the nation.
“We wish to assure the nation that His Excellency, the president… and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed,” Major General Sibusiso Moyo had said while reading out a statement during a broadcast.
“We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes… As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy.”
“This is not a military takeover of government,” the major general insisted.
Meanwhile, South African President Jacob Zuma, said in a statement on Wednesday, said President Mugabe was under house arrest in Zimbabwe.
“President Zuma spoke to President Robert Mugabe earlier today who indicated that he was confined to his home but said that he was fine,” the South African government said in the statement.
“President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community, is sending Special Envoys to Zimbabwe,” the government added.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

German Killer Nurse Behind Over 100 Patient Deaths – Report

A male nurse jailed for life in Germany two years ago for murdering patients with …

40 comments

  1. Favour Asinobi
    Favour Asinobi
    November 15, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Please my president, can you mind your business and take care of health? We don’t want to miss you like last time again. This does not concern you, just take care of your health and of course your country.

    Reply
  2. Usman Bose
    Usman Bose
    November 15, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Hmmm are you respect the constitution?

    Reply
  3. Kelly Tefiemine
    Kelly Tefiemine
    November 15, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    But you overthrew a constitutional democracy in Nigeria whilst a soldier subject to civil authority and military law. Wonders will not end.

    Reply
  4. Patience Osineke
    Patience Osineke
    November 15, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    See who is talking? yeye dey smell

    Reply
  5. Bethel Stewart
    Bethel Stewart
    November 15, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Respect your own first before u start meddling into other peoples affairs. #olodo

    Reply
  6. Chigozie Alagu
    Chigozie Alagu
    November 15, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Imagine buhary talking about respect

    Reply
  7. Mike Solo
    Mike Solo
    November 15, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Mumu

    Reply
  8. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    November 15, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Idiot…

    Reply
  9. Morgan Azih
    Morgan Azih
    November 15, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Come 2019 if elections are not fare but lopsided as Islamist agenda continues, God will permit a military strike more deadly that wha happened in Ghana.

    Reply
  10. Ezinwa Ibeabuchi Humphrey
    Ezinwa Ibeabuchi Humphrey
    November 15, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Did buhari know the meaning of constitution.

    Reply
  11. Uchelin Ugwu
    Uchelin Ugwu
    November 15, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Imagin buhari talking about respect

    Reply
  12. Ronald Ben
    Ronald Ben
    November 15, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Are u into it or not? Would u want to give it a try?bet and smile Get fixed games with 20 and 30 odds respectively today, Call now on +2348146157785

    Reply
  13. Onwe Uzoma
    Onwe Uzoma
    November 15, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Make buhari hides him face for that talks whe him dey talk

    Reply
  14. Jameel Silver
    Jameel Silver
    November 15, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    hhhhhhh… are you scared mr president?

    Reply
  15. Chuks Kanu
    Chuks Kanu
    November 15, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    What does Buhari know about constitution, when he failed to recognize Nigeria Federal Character….

    When Nigeria President has no respect to court order …

    Reply
  16. Ifeanyi Samuel
    Ifeanyi Samuel
    November 15, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Foolish

    Reply
  17. Stephen Achegbulu
    Stephen Achegbulu
    November 15, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Do we respect the same Constitution Nigeria,

    Reply
  18. Ayeni Makanjuola Femi
    Ayeni Makanjuola Femi
    November 15, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Isi ewu

    Reply
  19. Ogu Bundu
    Ogu Bundu
    November 15, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    CABAL RUINING NIGERIA ARE A BUNCH OF WICKED CRIMINALS WHO SAY ONE THING & DO ANOTHER THING,JUST BECAUSE BUHARI IS DEAD!

    Reply
  20. Chiemela Nwaogbo
    Chiemela Nwaogbo
    November 15, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    See fool taking

    Reply
  21. Ogu Bundu
    Ogu Bundu
    November 15, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    IMAGINE COUP PLOTTER PREACHING AGAINST COUP?LATE BUHARI DIED AFTER CORRUPTLY DISGRACING HIMSELF & LOSING HIS PAST GLORY!

    Reply
  22. Joshua Tochukwu Joshua
    Joshua Tochukwu Joshua
    November 15, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Nothing will make me to be Nigeria…..

    Reply
  23. Chuck Wooten
    Chuck Wooten
    November 15, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Hillarious!!!
    You can’t make this stuff up….

    Reply
  24. Ogu Bundu
    Ogu Bundu
    November 15, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    “SUSPECT REMAINS GUILTY UNTIL PROVED INNOCENT” ~BUHARI.
    “SUSPECT IS INNOCENT UNTIL PROVED GUILTY” ~CONSTITUTION!
    WAHALA!

    Reply
  25. Bishop Nic
    Bishop Nic
    November 15, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    The Zimbabwe ancestor has been ejected.
    It’s remaining the Last ancestor in Nigeria .
    Africa will be free from this slavery .

    Reply
  26. Ogu Bundu
    Ogu Bundu
    November 15, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    WHY IS BUHARI DETAINING IPOB MEN,DASUKI,ZAKZAKY FOR YEARS IF HE HAS RESPECT FOR CONSTITUTION?WHAT DOES CONSTITUTION SAY?

    Reply
  27. Eze UKet
    Eze UKet
    November 15, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Hahahahahaha When you took Over from Shagari did u respect the constitution?

    Reply
  28. Tunde Tunde
    Tunde Tunde
    November 15, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Look at buhari that doesn’t respect constitution or rule of law and he’s tell Zimbabwe military to respect constitution…

    Reply
  29. Mic Uzo
    Mic Uzo
    November 15, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Shut your dirty mouth. You did same 31st Dec. 1983. You dumb bastard

    Reply
  30. Oguntoyinbo Joel
    Oguntoyinbo Joel
    November 15, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    This is not a matter of constitution PMB they need to rearrange their democratic structure to reform and improper dominance of that old man mugabe

    Reply
  31. Fortune C Elvis
    Fortune C Elvis
    November 15, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    I no hear well say again, respect waitin…?

    Reply
  32. Phillip Udeji
    Phillip Udeji
    November 15, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Kettle calling pot black

    Reply
  33. Ahmed Mamuda
    Ahmed Mamuda
    November 15, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Buy Dangote cement from the Factory at the rate of N1,000 per bag, contact 08130489670 for purchase and we deliver nationwide. NOTE: payment on delivery, we hope to serve you better.

    Reply
  34. Onyewuchi Ogu
    Onyewuchi Ogu
    November 15, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    He is very stupid things say such. Has He requested our own before?

    Reply
  35. Michael Agetua
    Michael Agetua
    November 15, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    We do not ..and will never support irreverent sit tight Rulers…enough is enough..Mugabeism has come to a close

    Reply
  36. Itz Esther Bless
    Itz Esther Bless
    November 15, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Mumu

    Reply
  37. Onyewuchi Ogu
    Onyewuchi Ogu
    November 15, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Boko Haram President Has Spoken. Senseless Idiot

    Reply
  38. Ray Power
    Ray Power
    November 15, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Do you your self respect the constitution of federal Republic of Nigeria pls mr president remove the log of wood in your eyes before you go to others.

    Reply
  39. Pee John
    Pee John
    November 15, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    See who is talking about respecting constitution… Talking is cheap

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved