Monday , 16 October 2017
Biafra: US lawyers to file charges against Buhari, Buratai at ICC

October 16, 2017

The law firm of Fein & DelValle PLLC has announced that it, “is drafting a criminal indictment against Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusfu Buratai, for genocide and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.”

 

The firm said in a statement issued at the weekend in Washington, D.C. USA, that it is pursuing the case, “on behalf of Biafrans who covet justice – the dead, the living, and those yet to be born”.
According to the statement signed by renowned Attorney, Mr. Bruce Fein, and his Partner, Mr. W. Bruce DelValle, “Buhari and Buratai are criminally culpable because of their command responsibility over security forces operating under their direction or control and who are terrorising tens of millions of Biafrans specifically because of their Christianity and ethnicity.”

 

“The crimes include extrajudicial killings, torture, and sister unspeakable horrors. They are the grisly signature of Buhari’s and Buratai’s ongoing military campaign in the South East region with the euphemistic moniker Operation Python Dance II.
“The indictment being drafted by Fein & DelValle will be presented to Chief Prosecutor of the ICC, Fatou Bensouda. It will be modeled after the genocide or crimes against humanity indictments returned against Serbia’s Slobodan Milosevic, Sudan’s Omar Bashir, Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, Chad’s Hissen Habre, and Cambodia’s Comrade Duch.

 

“The overwhelming majority of Biafrans cannot speak for themselves without risking lethal retaliation by President Buhari or Lt. General Buratai. That fear explains the reason the United States District Court for the District of Columbia granted the motion of Fein & DelValle to reference their ten (10) Biafran plaintiffs anonymously in their Torture Victims Protection Act suit against sixteen (16) individual Nigerian defendants in Doe, et al. v. Buratai, et al., Civil Action No. 1:17-cv-0133.

 

“Fein & Delvalle are gathering photographic, video, and testimonial evidence of the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity perpetrated by Buhari and Buratai against Igbos not only in the South East region, but also in northern Nigeria and elsewhere. There is no safe haven in Nigeria for them. Last June, Hausa Fulani youths in northern Nigeria (Arewa) with impunity threatened to evict eleven million Igbos from their homes and businesses in northern Nigeria by force and violence if they did not quit the area by October 1, 2017.

 

“We are confident that 50 million Igbos in Nigeria were not born with saddles on their backs ready to be ridden by booted and spurred Hausa-Fulani with the grace of God. Criminal prosecutions of Buhari and Buratai before the International Criminal Court are the best way of teaching that gospel.”

 

34 comments

  1. Peter Ononogbo
    Peter Ononogbo
    October 16, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Time of trouble for Nigerian blood sucking government under Buhari and his murderous Army and security operatives.

  2. Codeman Ohinoyi
    Codeman Ohinoyi
    October 16, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Yeye ppl

  3. Omika Abdullahi Omab
    Omika Abdullahi Omab
    October 16, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    It’s meaningless

  4. Benjamin Okoji
    Benjamin Okoji
    October 16, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Buhari and burutai must be jailed, They are terrorist

  5. Ahmed Mamuda
    Ahmed Mamuda
    October 16, 2017 at 3:00 pm

  6. Daniel Blessing
    Daniel Blessing
    October 16, 2017 at 3:03 pm

  7. Justice Udy
    Justice Udy
    October 16, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    The leader of IPOB! Mazi Nnamdi kanu’s house raided by Nigeria military! His whereabouts unknown! Nigeria government and his military should provide the leader of IPOB! Dead or Alive! Justice For Biafra!!!

  8. Ekanem Bassey
    Ekanem Bassey
    October 16, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Buhari is evil

  9. Daniel Styles
    Daniel Styles
    October 16, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    You thought you were Bruce Almighty that can do and undo, God Almighty is about to show you who’s Boss. Why are you withdrawing your troops from the south east? Could this be the reason? With your expired fake drugs, go back and dance, the party jus began, educated fools.

  10. Ken Abudu
    Ken Abudu
    October 16, 2017 at 3:15 pm

  11. Eyisi Joseph
    Eyisi Joseph
    October 16, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    How I wish this is real true

  12. Abdullahi Yahaya Raigoma
    Abdullahi Yahaya Raigoma
    October 16, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Let them prosecute jonathan fist, who fight, killed, and set entire north in fire during his power against northerners

  13. Sen Ibrxheem Kalam
    Sen Ibrxheem Kalam
    October 16, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Hhhhh, wanted to heard only if nt why can’t him file such over ex- US leaders atrocities to others States around d globe. Imagine hw US bcome UN Police wit evidence or nt attack non allies at wsh.

  14. Bashir Muhammed
    Bashir Muhammed
    October 16, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Go ahead and file the case in. Donald. Trunk or. Trump court. Do think Nigeria is under. America? Nigeria was not by. America before and it will never be till eternity. Commercial,Cowboy Cocaine president of. America

  15. Dele Dayo Dayo Dele
    Dele Dayo Dayo Dele
    October 16, 2017 at 3:40 pm

  16. Pat Iyk
    Pat Iyk
    October 16, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Me think, by the time IPOB is done with Buhari. …he’ll start speaking Chinese. The Pen is mightier than the sword.

  17. Mustapha Khalid
    Mustapha Khalid
    October 16, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Go Ahead !!! Idiot ,

  18. Gabriel Shola
    Gabriel Shola
    October 16, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    FOLL

  19. Franky Okeke
    Franky Okeke
    October 16, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    He will surely face the music

  20. Benjamin Okoji
    Benjamin Okoji
    October 16, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    US is UN

  21. Muhammad Abubakar
    Muhammad Abubakar
    October 16, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    NONSENCE

  22. Oliver Eze
    Oliver Eze
    October 16, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    To file!!, I want to hear, have filled the charges. Lives are been wasted on daily basis by the fulanis and armies.

  23. Azubuike Ochi
    Azubuike Ochi
    October 16, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    America and Uk are eating from Nigeria besides Nigeria is on its own and not under America. Let the lawers file any case even to heaven nothing will come out of it.

  24. Azubuike Ochi
    Azubuike Ochi
    October 16, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Look at him enjoying himself,you guys are here killing your selves

  25. Sen Ibrxheem Kalam
    Sen Ibrxheem Kalam
    October 16, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Only those wit myopic sight will see it as imprtnt trade… Africa nd Nigeria has come of ‘age’… we can’t nd we shall nt take any extra ordinary order from any Country to make or to Mar. Nigeria nd Africa at large problem shul solve by dem notin extra ordinary… no one can create additional State within a State again!

  26. Eoneofafrica Muyi Balogun
    Eoneofafrica Muyi Balogun
    October 16, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Those lawyers are chopping drug money now o! But why is Nigeria still in the ICC.

  27. Ibrahim Ali
    Ibrahim Ali
    October 16, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Bear parlour lawyers. Shame on you

