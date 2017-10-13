Friday , 13 October 2017
Home / Foreign / 606 Migrants From Nigeria, Others Rescued In Mediterranean  

606 Migrants From Nigeria, Others Rescued In Mediterranean  

October 13, 2017 Foreign 0 Views

 A migrant rescue ship in the Mediterranean carried hundreds of children and unaccompanied minors from over 15 countries to safety in Italy on Friday.
The Aquarius, a boat operated by charity group SOS Mediterranee along with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), brought 606 people including 241 minors to Palermo after a series of rescues at sea on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Nearly 180 of the youngsters were unaccompanied, the group said. Rescuers could be seen carrying the youngest charges off the ship, including toddlers in pyjamas and a week-old baby wrapped up tightly in a pink blanket.
“The many rescue operations carried out by Aquarius in recent days over a very wide geographical area show that the humanitarian crisis is still underway or even worsening in the central Mediterranean,” SOS Mediterranee said.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Spain Prime Minister Threatens Catalonia’s Autonomy

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday threatened to suspend Catalonia’s regional autonomy after the region said …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved