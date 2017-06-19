58 People Assumed Dead In London Fire, Police Say

Monday , 19 June 2017
June 19, 2017 Foreign 14 Views

At least 58 people are assumed missing and presumed dead in the Grenfell Tower disaster, London Police said on Saturday.

According to the Police, the latest figure includes the 30 already confirmed dead in the devastating fire in the West London tower block on Wednesday.

The death toll is likely to increase and “significant” recovery operation is likely to take weeks.

Search operations were paused on Friday due to safety concerns but have now resumed, as protesters call for UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation.

