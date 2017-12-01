31 bodies recovered after migrant boat sinks off Libya

At least 31 migrants died after their boat sank off Libya ‘s western coast yesterday and some 200 others were picked up by the coastguard to be brought back to port in Tripoli, officials said.

The migrants were on two boats off the coast near Garabulli, east of Tripoli, one of which had already sunk when the coastguard arrived at the scene, said Abu Ajala Amer Abdelbari, a coast guard commander.

“The boat had sunk and they were spread out in the sea, they were trying to swim towards the coast,” he said.

“There were about 60 people who we were able to save because they were clinging to the (remains of the) boat.”