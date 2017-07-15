Yul Edochie Joins Anambra Governorship Race

Actor and film director Yul Edochie has revealed his intentions to run for Governor of Anambra state 2017.

Yul who is one of veteran actor Pete Edochie’s sons revealed this on his Instagram page on Friday.

He explained that Anambra state needs a new brand of Leaders who will put the masses first.

He said: “My name is Yul Edochie and I’m running for Governor of Anambra State 2017. We need a new brand of Leaders who will put the masses first,the older ones have failed us for too long..,they have come to THE LAST BUS STOP!!”

The actor who started his career in Nollywood in 2005 opened his film academy in Lagos in 2015 as a result of the decline in quality and professionalism of upcoming Nigerian actors and actresses.

The academy as stated by him is supposed to train the next generation of Nollywood actors and actresses.

The elections have been programmed to hold November 18.