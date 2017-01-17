YOUTHS STORM EFCC OFFICE OVER PATIENCE JONATHAN

Hundreds of youths and students from the South-West geo-political zone Monday stormed the Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) protesting alleged persecution and harassment of the former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

The youths under the aegis of Coalition of Yoruba Youths displayed banners with bold inscriptions such as: “EFCC is not a Court, Stop the harassment of Mama Peace, EFCC, Stop Jungle Justice, Stop Media Trial”.

In a petition directed to the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the group warned against what it called “sinister plot” by the commission to rope the wife of the former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The petition signed by the Prince Usman Oyekan on behalf of the coalition was also sent to the British High Commission in Lagos, United Nations Office, Lagos, Amnesty International Nigeria and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

It was received on behalf of the Executive Chairman by Mohammad Issa Rabo, Head of Economic Governance of the EFCC in Lagos.

The petition was titled, “An Open petition by the Coalition of Yoruba Youths on the sinister plot by the EFCC to manufacture evidence against Dame Patience Jonathan, Nigeria’s former First Lady and President Africa First Lady Peace Mission”.

The group urged the EFCC to stop its persecution of Mrs. Jonathan, saying the former First Lady was being investigated on “trumped up charges bordering on corruption, money laundering and illegal possession of unexplained”.

According to it, the allegations of corruption against Mrs. Jonathan was clearly partisan and an orchestrated design to “silence her for self-serving purposes”.

The EFCC’s Head of Economic Governance who received the petition assured that it would be forwarded to the acting Executive Chairman, saying investigation is still on in the case of Mrs. Jonathan. He assured that the commission would do its job thoroughly without witch-hunting or persecuting anyone.