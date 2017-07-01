Your conditions for restructuring not workable, unacceptable – Doyin Okupe tells ACF

–

Former aide to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has called for a meeting between leaders in the South and members of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, on the lingering issue of restructuring of the nation.

Recall that some prominent politicians from the North including former Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida have joined their voices in the call to change the system of governance in the country.

Doyin stated that the conditions given by the ACF for restructuring is not a workable one hence, unacceptable, calling for a round-table meeting where the North and South will seat and deliberate on the issue.

Addressing the ACF in a post he shared on Facebook, Doyin said, “Your terms and conditions [for restructuring] in my own personal opinion are not unacceptable, and with the spirit of brotherhood I do believe we have a platform on which we can all put hands together for peaceful resolution and wholesomely acceptable and workable procedural process to attain the above stated objective.

“It is my considered opinion that the very sensitive nature of this subject matter makes it difficult for our governments to be in the fore front of finding an acceptable solution without being accused of bias or prejudice.

“I wish therefore to suggest that a team of patriots from the South meets with members of your organisation in Abuja shortly to examine the full details of this subject once again, consider our various views and possibly agree on suggestions we can pass to the executive and legislative arms of our democratically elected government.

“I humbly submit that you agree that I broker this all important meeting, which should not be later than the first week of July 2017.”