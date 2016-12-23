YOU CAN KILL THE MESSENGER BUT THE MESSAGE WILL LIVE ON

By Nicholas Endeley

They said they don’t want Buhari in their land (Enugu). They talked in one voice, and the old frail inept obnoxious berk obeyed.

What are you coming to do there? when till this moment you haven’t said anything concerning the innocent people your bloodsucking brothers killed in their communities.

I blame the stupid coward of a governor, like Dalung I want to ask him a question. What are there for????????? After people spended their time voting for you, you can’t protect them.

This is the second time Buhari will be cancelling trips to the south because of security issues…. First it was in Ogoni and now it is Enugu, but as usual he sent his ababaku in fastor Osinbaje as e resemble person wey don almost give up.

NIGERIA IS SO DIVIDED UNDER BUHARI….. AND HE IS CLUELESS NOT TO NIP IT IN THE BUD. HE CLEARLY LACKS LEADERSHIP SKILLS…. LEADING COWS IS QUITE DIFFERENT.

#Still on Jesus is Lord.