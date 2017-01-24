YES, I WAS ABDUCTED AT GUN-POINT AND THREATENED WITH DEATH, BUT I’M STILL ALIVE.

Last night I was abducted at gun-point at around New Assembly Quarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital city, by some young men in a white Toyota Corolla car, who took over my vehicle and put a gun to my head, uttering threats to me and my family.

Their grouse against me; “U too dey attack this government. Na only u sabi write? U no wan make this government succeed. U dey cause problems for many people like we, and we no go let u mess up the government. We fit mess u up……” etc.

They also used my phone to send threat messages to my wife, friends amd associates whom they saw in my call log.

They later abandoned me and my car at Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority Headquarters in Makurdi, but went away with the car keys. I walked some distance to a police checkpoint where I reported the matter.

The Police have since taken over the matter and for the sake of their investigations I cannot at this point say more than this, until the appropriate time.

I’m alive and well and immense grateful to God Almighty for keeping me safe.

Bemgba Iortyom.