Xmas: Farah Dagogo enjoins Christains to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ

The Lawmaker-elect for Degema Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo has urged Christains to always emulate the teachings and ways of Jesus Christ in all their dealings.

Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo who made this known in his Christmas message said the best way to reciprocate the sacrifices Jesus Christ made for mankind is to strive to follow in his footsteps at all times.

Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo described Jesus Christ as an embodiment of humility, whose love for mankind and peaceful dispositions, no matter what situation he finds himself, know no bounds.

Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo equally urged Christains not to lose faith in the Nigerian nation, but rather maximise the holy period of the birth of Christ to pray for the growth and progress of the country.

Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo also encourages Christains to remember the needy and the less privileged in this season by extending a hand of assistance to them.

Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo also used the occasion of the Christmas celebration to pray for God’s continued divine input for the various leaderships in the country, especially, the Government of Rivers State as led by the amiable Governor Nyesom Wike.

Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo further appreciated the people of Degema for their unflinching faith in God as well their unending prayers and support for the success of the present administration in Rivers State.

HON . DOCTOR FARAH DAGOGO

LAWMAKER-ELECT, DEGEMA CONSTITUENCY

RIVERS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY.