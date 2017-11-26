WORLD DIABETES DAY: 14TH NOVEMBER, 2017.

World Diabetes Day is an annual international observance every 14th of November with the aim of increasing awareness on the escalating health threat posed by diabetes.

Diabetes is a health condition whereby the body either doesn’t make enough insulin (a hormone that helps glucose get into the cells of our bodies) or can’t use its own insulin as well as it should.

This chronic life long health condition can cause serious health complications like heart diseases, blindness, kidney failure, lower-extremity amputations, depression, etc. The different types of diabetes are type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes.

Diabetes can be predicted by a clear set of symptoms such as increased thirst, increased need to urinate, increased hunger, tiredness, skin infections, leg cramps,etc. However, ability to maintain a healthy and physically active lifestyle, early diagnosis and optimal treatment can effectively reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications.

The theme for this year’s observance is “Women and diabetes – our right to a healthy future.” According to World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently over 199 million women living with diabetes. This total is projected to increase to 313 million by 2040.

Today’s observance is thus aimed at promoting the rights of all women/girls with diabetes, access to essential diabetic medicines and technologies, self-management education and the information that they need to achieve optimal health outcomes, whilst our health sector is expected to pay adequate attention to the specific needs and priorities of our women and girls with diabetes, in order to save our future generation.

I greatly commend the Medical Women’s Association, Rivers State Chapter, for their on going free health care programme for all Rivers women on the awareness, screening, treatment and prevention of diabetes in four Local Government Areas. It is indeed a laudable project against the spread of this health pandemic amongst our women.

I also urge other Non-Governmental Organizations, the health sector, corporate bodies, institutions and all well meaning individuals to join in this global campaign and fight against diabetes.

God bless and keep you and your families.

From Her Excellency,

Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike,

The Wife of His Excellency,

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON.

The Governor of Rivers State.