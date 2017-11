Work for the sustenance of peace in Okrika, Governor Wike tells Amayanabo of Okochiri

In furherance of the peace building measures across the state, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged the new Amanyanabo of Okochiri town, HRM King Ateke Michael Tom( JP) to continue to invest in the sustenance of peace in Okrika.

Governor Wike advised the newly crowned monarch against being used to disunite the people of Okrika town.

In an address during the coronation of King Ateke Michael Tom (JP) at Okochiri town on Saturday, Governor Wike charged the traditional ruler to further establish himself as an agent of unity and progress.

While congratulating the Traditional Ruler for his successful coronation as the King of Okochiri, Governor Wike lauded the people of the town for installing a traditional ruler who fought for them.

The governor assured the people of Okrika Town that his administration will continue to deliver on projects in the area.

He noted that the process for the recognition of the traditional ruler, which includes presentation of a certificate of recognition will be done at the appropriate time.

The governor said:”Let me on behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State congratulate King Ateke Michael Tom, Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom. With what you have seen here today, it is a clear testimony that you are loved by your people.

“That is why it is good for each and everyone of us to defend the interest of our people at any given time , so that your people will honour you at the appropriate time. Today, because of what you have done for this kingdom, the people have called you back home to come and be their new king.

“I want to proclaim by the Special Grace of God and by the powers conferred on me as the Rivers State Governor, Government of Rivers State will recognise this Amanyanabo of Okochiri town. What that means is that we will invite you to Government House, so that we present to you certificate of recognition”.

.

In his remarks, Former Minister of Transport and Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Abiye Precious Sekibo, commended Governor Wike for embarking on meaningful projects in Okochiri Town .

He said the completion of critical projects in Okrika Town at large have consolidated the governor’s support base.

Sekibo further advised other ex-Nigeria Delta agitators to emulate the new monarch, King Adele Michael Tom(JP) in maintaining peace in their various domains.

The coronation was marked by traditional dances, traditional rites and musical displays. Thousands of Okrika people witnessed the event.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,

Electronic Media.

25th November; 2017.