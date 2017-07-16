Wole Soyinka Sponsors 1,000 Students To Undergo Leadership Training

Nobel Laurette, Professor Wole Soyinka has sponsored about 1,000 students drawn from different schools across Ogun State to engage in a leadership training.

The training which also involves creative writing, art and craft by the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange is part of activities set out for his 83rd birthday celebration.

At the workshop held at the Ijegba estate home of the literary icon in Abeokuta, the state capital, instructors said the programme is aimed at impacting a sense of responsibility in the young students.

Also according to them, the workshop in a way is channeled towards a deliberate attempt at developing a new set of leaders for the socio economic and political development of the country, especially at a time when the country needs competent hands to develop the critical sectors of the economy