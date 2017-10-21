Wike To FG: Opposition Not Sponsors Of IPOB

▪September 21, 2017
.
BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA (Leadership)
Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, has described as wild allegation, the claim by the Federal Government that members of opposition in the country are those sponsoring the disbanded Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
This is as he said it will be dangerous for the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria if the clamour for political restructuring, fiscal federalism, state police, guarantee for free and fair election are ignored.
Wike spoke on Thursday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital while declaring open the 13th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC) of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).
The governor said, “Nigerians of goodwill must therefore urge leadership of the country to stop fanning the embers of disharmony and division in the polity with its irresponsible utterances and wild allegations against members of the opposition political party, to the fact saying that opposition is the one sponsoring IPOB.
“Then you see; who are those being affected by the activities of IPOB? Are they not those in the opposition states? In the hey days of Boko Haram, does IG mean it was the opposition then that was sponsoring Boko Haram just to distract the government then?
“Today, the clamour for political restructuring, fiscal federalism, state police, guarantee for free and fair election have never been this determined across the country and will never go away. It is becoming clearer by the day that to ignore these calls is potentially dangerous to the unity and peaceful coexistence of this country.”
He stated that Nigeria is in crisis as a result of poor governance, nepotism and marginalization, saying that the country needs forthright leadership and consensus building to steer the ship of state from the wrong direction it is heading to safer group.
Wike said, “Acts of impunity, political intimidation, election rigging and abuse of power are wrongs not only against Rivers State, but they are wrongs against the entire country. We are only pretending when we feel that all us well with the country.
“The country is in crisis because of poor governance, nepotism, marginalization and state-sponsored repression continues to bring violence to national unity and cohesion. At times like this, the country needs forthright leadership and consensus building to steer the ship of state from the wrong direction it is heading to safer group.
Wike look like someone who is a leaner in this attaire.
Wike why you denounce you’re biafran membership just like that remember Wike fani kayode abaribe and fayose are the sponsors of terrorists group biafra.
Funny u
Nigerians are not fools.
VERY BIG FOOLS BEFORE THE WORLD
SENATOR ENYINNAYA. H ABARIBE.
(SURETY/ COURT ORDER/ MILITARY RAID/BAIL-TERM / NNAMDI KALU/ REALITY).
Distinguished Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe is a Fmr Abia Deputy Gov, an ANPP Guber Aspirant in 2003, & current 3 Term PDP Federal Parliamentarian representing Abia South Senatorial District since April 2007 to date. He is the Senate Chairman on Media and Publicity.
In all,the portfolio of the 62yr Old diplomatic & responsible father do not define a “Terrorist”, “Juvenile Politician nor Ethnocentrist”.
On Oct 2007, Chief Ralph Uwazurike,the Imo State born “MASSOB Leader” was on trial for treason. Senator Abaribe and 6 co-south east senators protested at the Federal High court in Lagos, demanding the release of the MASSOB Leader.
Similarly,on April24,2017,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,the Umuahia born “IPOB Leader” was granted bail.
His, came at high cost of soul disturbing demands with 3 sureties. Senator Abaribe with 2 others brazenly presented themselves as Surety,signed the bail bond and were willing to stand in as long as the normal arrangement endured.
Both arrest have things in common “agitation for freedom”/”Call for an egalitarian society in the structural imbalance of Nigeria. ”
Now the Crux of The Matter:
———————————————————————-
1)Nnamdi Kanu holds a dual citizenship (Nigeria and UK). Pre- arrest & Post- bail of April 2017, he had moved about as a free nationale with no Police Security, despite rumors of threats to his life.
2)Information on good ground has it that Kanu had made avowals always till August 2017 before the senator to appear on court trial date.
3)It is believed that Kanu had lived in his country home till the 2nd week of September 2017 Military raid in his Home, within time he and IPOB were proscribed as a Terrorist Organization. From then,rumors have it that Kanu had been killed as consequence of the raid like Osama Bin Laden was. Other views suggest there was a military adoption of Kanu.
The intention of a military raid devoid of Police involvement at a time Kanu’s matter subsists in court is a cause for suspicion. Life or Death, his whereabout has become a mystery.
4)It is now obvious that the Distinguished Senator Abaribe associated with kanu as a free nationale last on August and not as a “terrorist” from 2nd week of September 2017 when Kanu’s Status Profile changed and last seen.
5)It is true also that Senator Abaribe may not have been notified on the military invasion to Kanu’s home the 2nd week of September 2017, neither was the senator amongst the military detachment/patrol of raid, nor is he a security attachee to Kanu, nor was he seen with Kanu in his home those faithful days of invasion.
6)”Rep ipsa loquita” those acts of invasion to Kanu’s home had compromised the trial Process and normal bail surety element.
A) Is it not right that the “Doctrine of last Seen” be evoked like the “Doctrine of Necessity” was sometime ,in accounting for Kanu’s where about?
7)In the above scenario/new found status profile of Nnamdi Kanu:
A) Did educated Distinguished Senator Abaribe appear as surety to a “terrorist” on April 2017 till pre-bail of September 10,2017 or as a Free Nationale?
B) Is senator Abaribe not right to file a motion to be discharged as a surety to a “Terrorist” as not the personality or Status profile he surteed?
C) Is Senator Abaribe still liable to produce or know the where about of Nnamdi Kanu now “Terrorist” or is he privy to terrorist operations?
8)Why should Senator Abaribe be chastised for the consequence of a Lacuna he does not have oversight on?
9)Counsel to FG, I guess did not take these technical views into consideration.
Maybe, such case would buttress the need for “State Police”, wherein any State Governor as Chief Security Officer of his State could deploy the commissioner of police with his men to provide police Security to a person from the day of bail till next appearance in court.
But contrary, the Governors go with the name “Chief Security Officer of their States” with least capacity since the commissioner of police derives his orders from the FG(C-in-C).
The Need again for devolution of powers.
Now, Senator Abaribe is a Pan Nigerian and loved by his people of South East who view him as a strong voice in the Red Chamber(Senate) in the wake of seeming lobsidedness or structural imbalance in the Federation.
Obviously, his legislative acumen and contribution in nation building are not in doubt.
The senator has not committed any offence of his, rather he has applied himself in line with democratic tenets/goodwill for a citizen to get fair hearing.
Political schools of thought see the recent as a design to affix “Terrorist” tag on the distinguished Senator,smear his political career/name and possibly intimidate him to a corner never to be a flagship for his South East senatorial/ Geopolitical zone.
Some South Easterners seem to see the Court, Military and Nigeria as one in any verdit sequel to this Surety imbroglio.
However, whosoever ordered that military invasion to kanu’s home when he was last seen, the bulk of Kanu’s whereabout will seem to rest on his shoulders/table/mouth.
Therefore, it is disturbing that Justice Binta Nyarko’s led court who granted bail to a “non- terrorist” with responsible sureties as a distinguished Senator, etal, would revert to demand a “status profiled terrorist” be turned in by a reputable Senator. 😳😳😳😳😳😳
The court would have been fair & Just to hold the suretees liable if the defendant had absconded/eloped on a normal playing bail ground. I hope am making sense?
Lastly, It would be an assault to the South East Governors who went all out to ban the activities of IPOB on September 2017 for peace sake as against the seeming overwhelming view of the Easterners who see “IPOB & KANU” as no threat nor Terrorist rather voice to be listened to.
A voice that may have gone down largely, if true restructuring had long existed.
More assault on the Distinguished Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and co-surety , may deepen disenchantment in the already volatile Region.
I hope we are still in a Democracy?
Comr, Nwaejike Chibuike.
(Fmr, SUG President)
Buhari is afraid of his Shadow.. Everyone in Nigeria is a serious suspect.
Tomorrow you tell me that the agitation well stop? Killing can’t stop the agitation.
LONG LIVE WIKE LONG LIVE BIAFRA
Na dem
Kabiyese ooo… Oa*3 sir my worthy brother…. You’re highly protected & Almighty Yahweh has lifted you above… Which no one can let you down…remains blessing my worthy brother… His E…great Governor
As far as partiality,sectionalism is concern in nigeria agitation must continue.U cant cheat people & u ask them to keep queit.U use what u get from their lands to develop another areas,God forbid