Wike To FG: Opposition Not Sponsors Of IPOB

▪September 21, 2017

.

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA (Leadership)

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, has described as wild allegation, the claim by the Federal Government that members of opposition in the country are those sponsoring the disbanded Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This is as he said it will be dangerous for the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria if the clamour for political restructuring, fiscal federalism, state police, guarantee for free and fair election are ignored.

Wike spoke on Thursday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital while declaring open the 13th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC) of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

The governor said, “Nigerians of goodwill must therefore urge leadership of the country to stop fanning the embers of disharmony and division in the polity with its irresponsible utterances and wild allegations against members of the opposition political party, to the fact saying that opposition is the one sponsoring IPOB.

“Then you see; who are those being affected by the activities of IPOB? Are they not those in the opposition states? In the hey days of Boko Haram, does IG mean it was the opposition then that was sponsoring Boko Haram just to distract the government then?

“Today, the clamour for political restructuring, fiscal federalism, state police, guarantee for free and fair election have never been this determined across the country and will never go away. It is becoming clearer by the day that to ignore these calls is potentially dangerous to the unity and peaceful coexistence of this country.”

He stated that Nigeria is in crisis as a result of poor governance, nepotism and marginalization, saying that the country needs forthright leadership and consensus building to steer the ship of state from the wrong direction it is heading to safer group.

Wike said, “Acts of impunity, political intimidation, election rigging and abuse of power are wrongs not only against Rivers State, but they are wrongs against the entire country. We are only pretending when we feel that all us well with the country.

“The country is in crisis because of poor governance, nepotism, marginalization and state-sponsored repression continues to bring violence to national unity and cohesion. At times like this, the country needs forthright leadership and consensus building to steer the ship of state from the wrong direction it is heading to safer group.