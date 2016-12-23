Wike: The Peoples Governor

By Hanny Woko

When u demonize him, his people love him the more, when u threaten him, his people become more resilient to protect him, when u try to paint him black, his people paint him in immaculate white, when u deny him comfort rivers people give in their shoulders to him to lean on. When u chase WIKE, u have Jehovah to contend with…..my simple advice to the federal government and all scaly wags bad belle people, please LET this man be….no one can hurt him because the GRACE of God overshadows him. Don’t say I didn’t warn.