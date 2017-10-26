WHY MY LOVE FOR PRINCE TERHEMEN TARZOOR.

By Olikita Ekani

My inveterate love and unflinching loyalty to our awaiting gov,Dr Terhemen Tarzoor is not for my personal aggrandizement but for what I believe he can offer to our Benue people.

With the intelligent Prince in charge of affairs in Benue state from 29th May,2019 :

1.Salary and pension quagmire will be a thing of the past.

2.Scholarship to our students in tertiary institutions will be paid as at when due.

3.Political and character assassinations as being experienced currently will cease to exist.

4.Thuggery and other form of youths jiggery pokery will be curtailed.

5.Accountability and transparency in the management of our state treasury will be the lynchpin of the administration.

6.Massive job creation will be one of the main priorities of the administration.

7.The ongoing corruption at the local government and other MDGs will be nipped in the bud.

8.All rural and urban roads abandoned by this govt will be given an immediate face-lift.

9.All forms of marginalisation,nepotism, cronyism and other form of deprivation will cease to exist.

10.There will be massive influence of Federal appointments to Benue sons and daughters.

NA WHO NO LIKE BETTER THNGS?

Long live Nigeria.

Long live Benue state.

Long live the People Democratic Party,PDP.

Long live PrinceTerhemenTarzoor.

Long live TeamTerhemenTarzoor2019.