Why my father is not aware of poor state of Aso Rock Clinic – President’s daughter, Zahra

Wednesday , 11 October 2017
October 11, 2017 featured post, News 63 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, has explained why her father may not be aware of the deteriorating state of the Aso Villa clinic.
Just yesterday, Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari ”flamed” up over the state of the hospital which according to her is shameful.
But before then, Zahra had on September 29th called out the permanent secretary of the state house over the poor condition of the hospital.
Zahra asked why the hospital lacked basic items such as a syringe even when it has a N3. 2 billion budgetary allocations.
After she called out the Permanent Secretary, Nigerians reacted in different ways; while some applauded her for speaking out, others asked her to go and seek answers from her father.
After her mother’s speech yesterday, Zahra took to her Instagram page to reply some of the question posted by Nigerians.
The President’s daughter wrote, “I was insulted a lot about the hospital thing and I have to tell you that I laughed at a lot of them and was really sad at a lot of them because it really made me understand that a lot of Nigerians are not as educated as I thought.
“Many people were saying that I should ask my father, I should tell him. The thing is that many people are appointed at different stages and they make sure that whatever they are in charge of works out well and they monitor properly.
“So, the president can’t be at every point. He can’t be monitoring everyone’s post. It is impossible. It is literally impossible. So there are some things happening now to help with the state house hospital
20 comments

  1. Bobby Chelsea Deuces Victor
    Bobby Chelsea Deuces Victor
    October 11, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Your father is in London… That’s the major reason I guess!!!

    Reply
  2. Ikechukwu Christian Ojigbe
    Ikechukwu Christian Ojigbe
    October 11, 2017 at 11:50 am

    How would he be aware, since he reside in london

    Reply
  3. Kelvin Horsfall Ibiye
    Kelvin Horsfall Ibiye
    October 11, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Your Late father you mean

    Reply
  4. Shahir Hamid
    Shahir Hamid
    October 11, 2017 at 11:54 am

    The time Is now my lady.

    Reply
  5. Enobong Udoh
    Enobong Udoh
    October 11, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Your father is not aware of anything, the cabals are aware

    Reply
  6. Cleo Mekdaus
    Cleo Mekdaus
    October 11, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Are u sure that He is aware of anything?

    Reply
  7. Benson Anokam
    Benson Anokam
    October 11, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    He was never sick and only the sick goes to the clinic. Kwa ba haka ba need ?

    Reply
  8. Rary Green
    Rary Green
    October 11, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Its now ungreatfull Nigerians ll know the great Job Jonathan did during his regime…

    Reply
  9. Emmanuel Maduka
    Emmanuel Maduka
    October 11, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Dont call your father ,because he is not living ,call jubril from maka

    Reply
  10. Aniefiok Udoh
    Aniefiok Udoh
    October 11, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    your father is highly engaged in the war against corruption with his opponent dont expect him to know wat is going on in aso rock

    Reply
  11. Valentine Echemazu
    Valentine Echemazu
    October 11, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    How will he know? after all, he prefers UK clinic to that in Aso Rock…

    Reply
  12. Chris Obinna
    Chris Obinna
    October 11, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Idiocy

    Reply
  13. Ese Imasuen
    Ese Imasuen
    October 11, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Your father is afraid of the Aso Rock clinic cause too Many enemies and strong men around

    Reply
  14. Fredericks Tertsea Kwaghbo
    Fredericks Tertsea Kwaghbo
    October 11, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    It’s shocking.! Assuming this is true, then it therefore means that we have a president who is totally obscured & oblivious. If the president is not abreast of issues within the vicinity of Aso Rock, then how is he going to effectively deliver on leadership demands of the whole nation, which entails a lot, & is much more diverse in scope & space. Just being curious.

    Reply
  15. Isa Abdullahi
    Isa Abdullahi
    October 11, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Why will your father be aware when he travel to abroad for medical treatment and leave the poor Nigerian with kabukabu hospitals

    Reply
  16. Jude Agbor
    Jude Agbor
    October 11, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Because when he is sick he goes abroad for treatment

    Reply
  17. Faith Bebia
    Faith Bebia
    October 11, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    “Na person whey cook soup know wheda salt do”

    Reply
  18. Violet Letty
    Violet Letty
    October 11, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    It’s because jubril is the one and not buhari your father.

    Reply
  19. Danladi Bangye
    Danladi Bangye
    October 11, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Can’t be awared because when he was looking for power he deceived Nigerians that when voted during his time no government official Will seek medical attention outside the country. Instead he will use the money and equip our hospitals but surprisely when he fell sick he was the first person to jump out the country for medical attention.

    Reply
  20. Christopher Abakedi
    Christopher Abakedi
    October 11, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Is ur father aware of anything bad in this country at all?

    Reply

