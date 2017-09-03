‘Why looters are beating EFCC hands down’

In this conclusion of the interview with Sunday Oguntola, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), sheds light on why the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will keep losing corruption cases. Excerpts:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been accusing the judiciary of frustrating the anti-corruption war, especially successful prosecution of looters. What’s lacking in the agency’s effort?

The EFCC is just an agency. I did constitutional studies and have studied over 50 anti-corruption models. Corruption is fought well when the President leads it. When the late Murtala Muhammed came to power and wanted to fight corruption, he went on TV and told the people what he had stolen. So, he set an example and inspired confidence from people. Then, he went to war.

But we don’t see that with this current administration. The suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal was accused of fiddling with the contract monies for North east recovery programme. What happened to him? Nothing.

The monies recovered from Ikoyi flat, what’s happening? Nothing. Immediately when there is selective application of anti-corruption parameters, the whole thing goes to pieces. People will raise dusts. You are accusing Diezani Alison-Madueke of looting but she would raise pro-Diezani groups because she feels others are not hounded like her.

So, the mistake is an absence of clear commitment on the part of the President that anyone caught in corruption would be severely dealt with. When that happens, it would empower EFCC to function better. It would create the energy for the judiciary to add bite to the war. That is what is missing. That critical, strategic commitment of the President that he is fighting corruption, wherever it is found.

In the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference, one of the things that came out is that the Indian President is succeeding with anti-corruption because he is fighting corruption even in-house. He also uses the best hands as ministers. If he wants a Minister of Mining, he would get the best brain in that field to serve as Minister. In Singapore, virtually all the Ministers are PhD holders. So corruption is not just about stealing money, it is also nepotism. It is about putting only people from a particular section in offices when there are better qualified ones from other sections. You will now make them look inferior and unqualified.

So the President needs to rise to the level where he is completely neutral and he takes no prisoners of corruption whether it is from his family, party or hometown. If anyone makes a mistake that goes against the rules, he cuts you down. But that is not the case now. He may not know it. It may not be deliberate. But it is not that now.

I don’t think it is deliberate because he makes the right noises about Nigeria. Look at his last broadcast you could see he was bent on enforcing the sovereignty of Nigeria. If he could do that with the same determination across the board, Nigeria will change. He won’t tolerate any incompetent ministers. How many of our ministers are competent? That’s why Nigeria is what it is. When I go abroad, my friends wonder what I mean I have to dig my own borehole for water. They cannot understand the concept of boreholes. I have ten generators for personal use and you want me to pay tax. How will I?

In other countries, tax revenue accounts for over 50 percent. But who will pay tax here when I provide my water, security, power and everything? Everyday PHCN is damaging my electronics when there is a surge. The other day I had to install a solar panel for N1million to protect the gadgets. The next day, PHCN burnt the surge regulator.

Going to Apapa is a war. We have to drive on gutters sometimes to get there. Who will bring money and investments with the road in that state?

The EFCC has been crying lawyers like you are helping looters to escape prosecution…

…How

…The agency says the looters are getting injunctions with the help of lawyers…

…But that’s the way it is. That is precisely the work of a lawyer. What we should be asking is: how come the EFCC has poor charges that lawyers are able to get injunctions against them? How come the agency goes to the wrong courts many times for prosecution?

They are the ones strengthening the lawyers and allowing them to get injunctions because of poor prosecution. Lawyers are by ethics expected to accept briefs from anybody. A person is entitled to be fairly heard no matter the offence you commit. You must have a fair court hearing before conviction. Therefore, you are bound to be defended and the defence is based on the competences of the lawyers-the prosecutors and defence counsels.

How can you have an anti-corruption strategy and you don’t have lawyers and prosecutors? Rotimi Jacobs is busy going around the country alone. How can he handle all the cases? I told Abubakar Malami (The Minister of Justice), who is my friend, what you need to do is to have top advocates to prosecute cases.

You can’t fight corruption with penny-penny lawyers. The looters have stolen trillions and you think you will be paying lawyers peanuts and they will beat us who are paid in millions? So, those are part of the problems with the anti-corruption war.

The President has to make it clear this is his commitment with the Attorney leading the war. EFCC needs resources to work well. I hope you know they don’t have resources to work with. If you go to their office in Ikoyi, you will be shocked with what they have. In fairness to them, they are doing more than they are paid. They are overworked, overburdened and overused. They don’t have forensics or any skills. So, they prepare their cases terribly badly. In fact, if you see a typical EFCC charge, you will almost weep. I don’t know who gave them the idea that their charges must be in hundreds.

You just need one or two charges to make it easy. You remember people criticised a Federal High Court Judge for freeing Ibori. I took pains to read the judgment and realised the Judge was right because the allegation was by Nuhu Ribadu. He said there was a $15million given by Ibori. The very man who alleged was not called as a witness. So, how can the judge convict without the man who alleged called? J.B. Daodu just made an application and the judge threw away the case. But people don’t know all these.

When cases go wrong, they start shouting not knowing the cases are badly framed, poorly investigated and badly prosecuted. That’s why cases are thrown out and we shout lawyers and judges. I am not saying judges are saints because we have seen many of them caught in corruption issues.

But again the rule of laws dictates you don’t denigrate an institution in order to win a battle. You don’t have to go in the middle of the night to break into their residences. You know these guys. You can arrest them or even invite them. They can’t run because you know them well.

Going after them in that way splits the Bar like I am against it and we now forget the issues to discuss how. The problem is the EFCC thinks it is above the laws, which is not true. That is why the anti-corruption war is not going well and needs to be corrected. Fighting corruption is the simplest thing. It is not as difficult as we are making it. Most of the guys have their hands everywhere. It is easy to track them. The evidence is always there. It is the framework that is lacking as well as motivation for prosecuting lawyers. They are not even enlisting the support of NBA. They believe they have Presidential mandate, which is above the rule of laws.

That is very wrong because you are not fighting with the rule of law yet you want the rule of law to assist you deal with looters. It is not going to work. The judges will be against you. They have their discretions to rule on your cases. You cannot force them to convict any person. You must bring the accused before them and if you have already antagonised the judges, how do you want to get prosecutions?

They won’t be sympathetic to you because the judges also have their challenges. I know Judges who have not been paid for months. My sister-in-law is a Judge. She was not been paid from January-June. She is a federal Judge. So, how can she survive?

It comes back to we must empower institutions. At a point I was in the NJC, I made a point that the NJC is not an agency of the executive. It should draw up and submit its budget to the National Assembly. But the NJC has been very conservative and reactionary. So, I went to court and I won. I asked them to implement the case I won, they were not interested.

Rather, they are content with working without resources. Most of them have no houses, some have no cars. I am talking about senior federal Judges. They have got absolutely nothing. The conditions under which they work are shockingly poor. Some of their offices have nothing. They have illiterate, uneducated and unskilled staff.

You know in most cases, judges slow down their works. They must write their reports in three months. So, if you have a judge that is fast and has delivered 60 cases, he or she is dead. They have to write as much reports. They have no support unlike abroad where the judges have like 10 researchers and backroom staff. After dealing with a case, they discuss with the clerks and they give him the reports. So his main work is to sit in court, take evidence. There is a backroom support that you won’t see. Here, there is none. So, when we talk about the judiciary being slow, we have to understand why.

Many have no offices. Many have to wait for judges to deliver judgments before going to sit. That’s the problem. All these go back to building strong institutions. And this is something African about our underdevelopment. There is no black nation that is successfully run. Look at Jacob Zuma, he’s destroyed the country. Look at Museveni (Uganda). He started very well but has stayed for over 30 years. Look at Mugabe (Zimbabwe). He is over 90 but wants to die in office. But look at the developed countries. Macron is 39, Theodore is 41. These are energetic people. Our President is 74. Look, once you cross 60, the energy is not there again.

I remember when I was young, I can drink my beer before going to court. Now I cannot again except in the evenings. So, I know the difference between being 40 and 64, not to talk of 74 and carry Nigeria’s wahala on your head. You have to be strong to survive. We need young people who can absorb pressure and thrive.

What’s happening to CLO, which you founded because these days one is not hearing about it again?

CLO was created as a human rights organisation to fight for prisoners’ right and all that. In the course of that, we found that our missions required a democratic environment to thrive. So, we expanded our mandate to enthronement of democracy, which we have done. So, our mandate has expired.

Really?

Yes, it has expired. We were the opposition then with the Military as ruling class. But now, we are neither APC nor PDP. We cannot do anything again. That’s why I insist only leaders of the ethnic nationalities can rescue this nation because the new game in town is not the enthronement of democracy but fight for a new Nigeria. It is the owners of Nigeria that can rescue us. Human rights groups can only contribute their points.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote you last week…

No, I wrote to him and he only replied. That letter was because of the frustration I feel within for Nigeria. I merely went back to military strategy, that if you agree you are weak, look for an alliance that can assist you. I realised that Obasanjo is a man that can push any course he takes on. I wrote him to help us to create a generational shift. He responded that while he agreed generally, even the youths that have taken power… Anyway, we have opened the conversations that he would give more thoughts. The charge to him was to bring a young man that can take over.

But he said you have sat on the fence for too long…

… But where do I start from? I am a lawyer and my resources are limited. I cannot mobilise even in my town. People like Chris Uba with their billions can move everyone away from my presence. So, where do I jump to from the fence? Into fire? So, I cannot do anything. That’s why I appealed to him that since we are in a trap, only someone like him that belongs to the ruling class can drop down the ladder to raise us up. I can name five politicians that can buy up the entire country.

So, where do you start from if you don’t have resources? How do you fund a party? You know the late Gani Fawehinmi actually thought he would win the presidential race. When he lost, he put mud on his face. He was so distraught and I told him Nigerians love him but we lacked the political organisation.

In 1998, the space was opened when we the civil societies were invited to participate in the then emerging democracy. But in our meeting in Gani’s house, my motion for participation was defeated because they insisted we must have Sovereign National Government and Government of National Unity.

I said those things were theoretical and we should enter the space to make changes. I regret that decision would have changed things today. By 2003 when we realised the error, the space had been closed. If Gani had run in 1998, he would have won. It didn’t require money at all then.

On the aircraft, they would not allow me pay for tickets. Doctors treated me free because they said we were the ones who fought for democracy. The national flavour was still there and people were uncorrupted. That momentum would have taken us in. Even former President Thambo Mbeki came to appeal to us but we shunned him.

The older part of the Human Rights Movement led by the late Senator Adesanya and co saw the opportunity and took it. They left us behind while we continued to shout and make noise. In four years, the space closed. That was what formed my appeal to Obasanjo.

So, if a political party asks you to contest, you will take it now?

Yes. That is part of the appeal to Obasanjo. I cannot on my own offer myself for service because how do I start? It is not easy. Nigeria’s situation is one of the worst in the world where the exclusion is total and the excluded have no voice.

Instead of fighting their oppressors, they are fighting themselves. The poverty level is horrendous. The level of illiteracy in the north is terribly poor yet the almajiri worship their political heroes who impoverish them in the first place. So, the country needs to be rescued by a visionary person.

So, Nigeria is not beyond redemption?

It is a difficult question to answer because Nigeria is touch-and-go. It can go down any moment. We are on the precipice looking at all the indices. We are one of the most fragile states in the world. We are top there. We are at the bottom of any positive rating. All these can lead to a volcanic eruption anytime.

So, we need a Messiah from the elites who is not self-proclaimed. That, for me, is what we need now.

As the former President of NBA, why is it not as vibrant as it used to be?

The political elite have penetrated everything and everyone. There was a time the NBA, NMA, ASUU and others were strong but not anymore. The politicians have infiltrated them because they don’t work. All they do day and night is plotting how to have access to power and treasury.

Some of them can stay six or seven years without power but when they get it, they don’t stop. Take Diezani for example. What would such a pretty, elegant, classy woman need so much money for? Why would she steal that much?

That’s the problem. To sustain this politics, this means set up deliberate rules that ensure their power is not threatened. Our politicians can cross any party because the purpose of the party is to have access to power. That is the only philosophy on which our parties run.

Out of every N1 Nigeria makes, they steal as much as 90k. The system has completely collapsed. The States are just there. The governors just wait till the end of the month, send their commissioners to bring cheques from Abuja and then start distributing to people. That is all they do now. Our local government chairmen only work from when they get their allocations and distribute. After then, they become free. So, the entire governmental system has collapsed. Local governments are gone. States are gone. Only the federal government exists and is overloaded