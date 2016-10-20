Why I stand with Trump?

By Hanny Woko

ISTANDWITHDONALDTRUMP. I,d rather stick with a known rascal than a pathological egocentric liar like Hilary Clinton. The democrats are hypocrites, if Trump was the President of America, he won’t be quiet and watch an 80 year old Emir of Katsina kidnap a 14 year old innocent Christain girl as a sex slave, he won’t be quiet and watch Fulani herdsmen rape, murder and dismember innocent Christians in their sleep, he won’t be quiet and watch the dictator in the villa disobey court judgments and fly to Washington the next day, he will turn him back. Definitely Trump wouldn’t have brought a curse on America as Obama and Hilary did by legitimizing sodomy called gay marriage (worst decision ever made by mankind) Trump won’t standby and watch an 8 months baby in the womb ripped out because the mother loves freedom. Trump wouldn’t have turned the Middle East to a theater of war and sorrows by killing Gaddafi and Sadam Hussein. Either way the pendulum swings I,d rather go down with Trump than support hypocrites.